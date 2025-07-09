Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2025 Results, July 2025 Monthly Dividend And June 30, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
|
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
|($ in thousands)
|Realized
|Realized
|Apr 25 -
|Jun-25
|Jun-25
|Net
|Weighted
|CPR
|CPR
|Weighted
|Average
|(1-Month)
|(3-Month)
|Modeled Interest
|Current
|Fair
|% of
|Current
|Average
|Maturity
|(Reported
|(Reported
|Rate Sensitivity (1)
|Type
|Face
|Value
|Portfolio
|Price
|Coupon
|GWAC
|Age
|(Months)
|in Jul)
|in Jul)
|(-50 BPS)
|(+50 BPS)
|Fixed Rate RMBS
|30yr 3.0
|$
|855,065
|$
|755,430
|10.80%
|88.35
|3.00%
|3.48%
|52
|300
|6.3%
|6.7%
|$
|21,888
|$
|(22,219
|)
|30yr 3.5
|167,884
|153,788
|2.20%
|91.60
|3.50%
|4.04%
|64
|282
|8.2%
|7.8%
|4,139
|(4,199
|)
|30yr 4.0
|160,080
|150,339
|2.15%
|93.92
|4.00%
|4.70%
|50
|305
|6.6%
|6.3%
|3,788
|(3,964
|)
|30yr 4.5
|288,330
|277,819
|3.97%
|96.35
|4.50%
|5.44%
|36
|319
|8.4%
|8.1%
|5,744
|(6,310
|)
|30yr 5.0
|422,972
|417,113
|5.96%
|98.61
|5.00%
|5.92%
|31
|323
|9.8%
|9.0%
|8,328
|(9,327
|)
|30yr 5.5
|1,243,786
|1,256,498
|17.97%
|101.02
|5.50%
|6.42%
|12
|343
|4.7%
|6.1%
|21,985
|(26,073
|)
|30yr 6.0
|2,222,321
|2,278,329
|32.58%
|102.52
|6.00%
|6.94%
|11
|344
|7.1%
|8.0%
|26,209
|(34,298
|)
|30yr 6.5
|1,354,906
|1,409,903
|20.16%
|104.06
|6.50%
|7.40%
|14
|342
|14.0%
|14.9%
|10,788
|(15,377
|)
|30yr 7.0
|264,463
|279,342
|3.99%
|105.63
|7.00%
|7.95%
|20
|332
|28.3%
|32.8%
|1,778
|(2,358
|)
|30yr Total
|6,979,807
|6,978,561
|99.79%
|99.98
|5.45%
|6.30%
|22
|333
|8.9%
|10.1%
|104,647
|(124,125
|)
|Total Pass-Through RMBS
|6,979,807
|6,978,561
|99.79%
|99.98
|5.45%
|6.30%
|22
|333
|8.9%
|10.1%
|104,647
|(124,125
|)
|Structured RMBS
|IO 20yr 4.0
|6,178
|524
|0.01%
|8.48
|4.00%
|4.57%
|161
|73
|13.8%
|12.4%
|2
|(2
|)
|IO 30yr 3.0
|2,481
|340
|0.00%
|13.72
|3.00%
|3.64%
|125
|225
|0.7%
|1.9%
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|IO 30yr 4.0
|67,972
|12,807
|0.18%
|18.84
|4.00%
|4.60%
|130
|221
|8.0%
|6.3%
|(261
|)
|178
|IO 30yr 4.5
|2,941
|552
|0.01%
|18.78
|4.50%
|4.99%
|180
|167
|9.3%
|7.6%
|(5
|)
|2
|IO 30yr 5.0
|1,555
|327
|0.00%
|21.04
|5.00%
|5.37%
|180
|167
|7.4%
|3.4%
|(5
|)
|3
|IO Total
|81,127
|14,550
|0.21%
|17.93
|4.01%
|4.59%
|135
|206
|8.3%
|6.6%
|(270
|)
|180
|IIO 30yr 4.0
|19,860
|248
|0.00%
|1.25
|0.00%
|4.40%
|93
|255
|0.5%
|5.2%
|106
|(79
|)
|Total Structured RMBS
|100,987
|14,798
|0.21%
|14.65
|3.22%
|4.56%
|127
|216
|6.8%
|6.3%
|(164
|)
|101
|Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|7,080,794
|$
|6,993,359
|100.00%
|5.42%
|6.28%
|23
|331
|8.9%
|10.1%
|$
|104,483
|$
|(124,024
|)
|Hedge
|Modeled Interest
|Notional
|Period
|Rate Sensitivity (1)
|Hedge
|Balance
|End
|(-50 BPS)
|(+50 BPS)
|3-Month SOFR Futures
|$
|(115,000
|)
|Aug-26
|$
|(1,150
|)
|$
|1,150
|5-Year Treasury Future(2)
|(487,500
|)
|Sep-25
|(10,210
|)
|9,980
|10-Year Treasury Future(3)
|(228,500
|)
|Sep-25
|(7,505
|)
|7,288
|10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)
|(197,500
|)
|Sep-25
|(8,719
|)
|8,376
|ERIS Swap Futures
|(10,000
|)
|Sep-25
|(231
|)
|224
|Swaps
|(3,843,300
|)
|Feb-31
|(98,874
|)
|95,484
|Hedge Total
|$
|(4,881,800
|)
|$
|(126,689
|)
|$
|122,502
|Rate Shock Grand Total
|$
|(22,206
|)
|$
|(1,522
|)
|(1)
|Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
|(2)
|Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.00 at June 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $531.4 million.
|(3)
|Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.13 at June 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $256.2 million.
|(4)
| Ten-year Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.27 at June 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $225.7 million.
|RMBS Assets by Agency
|($ in thousands)
|Percentage
|Fair
|of
|Asset Category
|Value
|Portfolio
|As of June 30, 2025
|Fannie Mae
|$
|4,421,357
|63.2
|%
|Freddie Mac
|2,572,002
|36.8
|%
|Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|6,993,359
|100.0
|%
|
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
|($ in thousands)
|Percentage
|Fair
|of
|Asset Category
|Value
|Portfolio
|As of June 30, 2025
|Non-Whole Pool Assets
|$
|286,847
|4.1
|%
|Whole Pool Assets
|6,706,512
|95.9
|%
|Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|6,993,359
|100.0
|%
|
Borrowings By Counterparty
|($ in thousands)
|Weighted
|Weighted
|% of
|Average
|Average
|Total
|Total
|Repo
|Maturity
|Longest
|As of June 30, 2025
|Borrowings
|Debt
|Rate
|in Days
|Maturity
|Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
|$
|385,253
|5.8
|%
|4.47
|%
|18
|7/30/2025
|RBC Capital Markets, LLC
|382,428
|5.7
|%
|4.47
|%
|18
|7/28/2025
|J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
|348,072
|5.2
|%
|4.48
|%
|16
|7/23/2025
|Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
|338,514
|5.1
|%
|4.42
|%
|110
|11/13/2025
|ASL Capital Markets Inc.
|329,804
|5.0
|%
|4.47
|%
|24
|9/12/2025
|ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
|324,113
|4.9
|%
|4.47
|%
|67
|9/22/2025
|Marex Capital Markets Inc.
|310,890
|4.7
|%
|4.47
|%
|59
|9/25/2025
|Citigroup Global Markets Inc
|307,521
|4.6
|%
|4.49
|%
|29
|7/30/2025
|Goldman, Sachs & Co
|306,838
|4.6
|%
|4.48
|%
|29
|7/30/2025
|DV Securities, LLC Repo
|298,080
|4.5
|%
|4.48
|%
|41
|9/23/2025
|ING Financial Markets LLC
|295,129
|4.4
|%
|4.48
|%
|31
|7/31/2025
|Daiwa Securities America Inc.
|294,156
|4.4
|%
|4.48
|%
|21
|7/23/2025
|StoneX Financial Inc.
|284,546
|4.3
|%
|4.47
|%
|17
|7/18/2025
|South Street Securities, LLC
|281,970
|4.2
|%
|4.47
|%
|62
|9/23/2025
|Clear Street LLC
|281,435
|4.2
|%
|4.48
|%
|68
|9/22/2025
|Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
|278,749
|4.2
|%
|4.47
|%
|16
|8/27/2025
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
|260,220
|3.9
|%
|4.50
|%
|21
|7/23/2025
|MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.
|256,787
|3.9
|%
|4.45
|%
|8
|7/8/2025
|Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.
|250,750
|3.8
|%
|4.49
|%
|16
|7/21/2025
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|246,144
|3.7
|%
|4.48
|%
|28
|8/12/2025
|Bank of Montreal
|228,211
|3.4
|%
|4.48
|%
|21
|7/23/2025
|Banco Santander SA
|186,933
|2.8
|%
|4.48
|%
|16
|7/16/2025
|Nomura Securities International, Inc.
|144,308
|2.2
|%
|4.47
|%
|56
|9/8/2025
|Lucid Prime Fund, LLC
|35,028
|0.5
|%
|4.48
|%
|17
|7/17/2025
|Total Borrowings
|$
|6,655,879
|100.0
|%
|4.47
|%
|35
|11/13/2025
Contact:
Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400
Legal Disclaimer:
