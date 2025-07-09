Encompass Health Announces Date Of 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Call

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC ) today announced it will report results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the market closes on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. The Company will host an investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, to discuss its results.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 800-343-4849 and providing the conference ID EHCQ225. International callers should dial 203-518-9848 and provide the same conference ID. Please call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure you are connected.

A live webcast of the conference call and an online replay of the conference call can be found on the Company's investor website at href="" rel="nofollow" encompasshealt .

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC ) is the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 168 hospitals in 38 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM and Forbes' Most Trusted Companies in America. For more information, visit encompasshealth , or follow us on our newsroom , X , Instagram and Facebook .

Media contact:

Polly Manuel | 205-970-5912

[email protected]

Investor Relations contact:

Mark Miller | 205-970-5860

[email protected]

