Bitmart Launches Fast API With Oauth2.0 Integration - Powering The Next Generation Of Global Brokers

BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, is proud to announce the launch of its Fast API integration , now fully supporting the OAuth2.0 authorization protocol. This major technical upgrade sets a new benchmark in secure, high-performance connectivity for brokers, institutional partners, and algorithmic traders around the world.







With the official release of the Fast API, BitMart is also introducing - for the first time publicly - its upgraded Broker Program , designed to provide an all-encompassing ecosystem for trading platforms, bot providers, hedge funds, and financial institutions.

Fast API: Performance, Security, and Flexibility

The Fast API with OAuth2.0 enables seamless and secure integration with the BitMart trading infrastructure. It offers:



Ultra-Fast Market Data : Millisecond-level data feeds for real-time market insights

High-Speed Trading Execution : Lightning-fast order placements and cancellations with minimized latency

Secure Authentication : OAuth2.0 ensures strong account and fund protection

Multi-Account Management : Unified control over assets and strategies across multiple accounts Comprehensive Protocols : Full support for both RESTful API and WebSocket connections

This upgrade is especially valuable for partners who require institutional-grade trading performance, data access, and security.

Unlock New Opportunities with the BitMart Broker Program

The BitMart Broker Program has been strategically revamped to better serve global partners. It offers:



Competitive Revenue Sharing : Up to 50% rebate on spot and futures trading commissions

Tiered Partnership Levels : From Standard to Premium and Exclusive levels, tailored to partner growth

Advanced Tools : Integrated dashboards, performance analytics, and real-time reporting

Dedicated Support : Priority response times and personalized assistance from institutional account managers Marketing Collaboration : Co-branded campaigns and strategic joint promotions

Who Can Join?

BitMart welcomes a wide range of partners, including but not limited to:



Trading Bots & Platforms

Copy Trading Services

Crypto Wallet Providers

Hedge Funds & Asset Managers

Strategy Providers

Social Trading Networks

Swaps & DeFi Platforms Exchanges and Aggregators

This is a unique opportunity for partners looking to elevate their offerings with BitMart's robust infrastructure and growing global user base.

Build the Future of Digital Finance with BitMart

“At BitMart, we are committed to building an open and mutually beneficial digital asset ecosystem,” said the BitMart Institutional Team.“With the Fast API launch and upgraded Broker Program, we're enabling partners to scale faster, trade smarter, and connect more securely than ever before.”

For partnership inquiries or to explore integration opportunities, please contact your account manager or email us at ... .

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 10 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Learn more about BitMart at Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer:

The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any financial assets. All information is provided in good faith. However, we make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of such information.

All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal or tax advice.





