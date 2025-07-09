Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation Appoints Bonnie Fuchs As Executive Director

Bonnie Fuchs, TNBC Foundation Executive Director

The TNBC Foundation welcomes a passionate advocate and seasoned nonprofit leader dedicated to strengthening support and driving progress for the TNBC community

NORWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation is proud to announce the appointment of Bonnie Fuchs as its new Executive Director, effective July 1, 2025. Bonnie brings a distinguished background in rare disease advocacy, strategic fundraising, and nonprofit leadership, along with a profound passion for supporting individuals and families navigating triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Throughout her impressive career, Fuchs has launched impactful national awareness campaigns, secured transformative funding, and led mission-driven teams that support patient care and research for individuals navigating rare and complex diseases. Her entrepreneurial spirit shines through in her ability to build dynamic campaigns that inspire donor engagement and accelerate critical research. At the core of her work is a steadfast commitment to care, cure, and community.

“I'm truly honored to join the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation as the new Executive Director,” said Fuchs.“It's a privilege to join such a passionate and dedicated community, and I am excited to work to continue advancing our mission to be a nationally recognized force in TNBC research funding, advocacy, and patient support.

Fuchs steps into this role during a pivotal time for the TNBC Foundation. After 18 years of extraordinary service, Hayley Dinerman will transition from Executive Director to a new role on the Board of Directors. Said Dinerman.“I'm proud to remain deeply involved as a board member and thrilled to welcome Bonnie as our new Executive Director. Her passion and bold ideas are exactly what the foundation needs for this next chapter.”

With Fuchs at the helm, the TNBC Foundation enters a new era of leadership grounded in innovation, collaboration, and mission-driven momentum. Her expertise in nonprofit growth, stakeholder engagement, and strategic development will guide the foundation forward as it continues to expand its impact, deepen community support, and advance life-saving research for triple negative breast cancer.

About the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation

The Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation is dedicated to supporting those affected by triple negative breast cancer-a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer. Founded in 2006, the TNBC Foundation is guided by its mission to fuel research, advocate for patients, and support everyone facing triple negative breast cancer. Learn more at .



