Protect Our Winters Launches CEO Playbook To Empower Business Leaders In Climate Advocacy

BOULDER, Colo., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Protect Our Winters (POW) is proud to announce the release of its CEO Playbook, a comprehensive guide designed to support CEOs and business leaders as they integrate climate advocacy into the core of their organizations.

The CEO Playbook equips companies of all sizes with a clear path to action by offering a foundational understanding of corporate climate advocacy, the real-world impacts of policy engagement, and the business case for stepping up. It includes a strategic framework and a flexible set of "plays" that organizations can adopt at their own pace and scale - making it adaptable for brands just beginning their advocacy journey as well as those ready to lead from the front.

"The most powerful and underused tool companies have to fight climate change is their influence," said Erin Sprague, CEO of Protect Our Winters. "POW's CEO Playbook helps companies lead with purpose, align climate action with their brand values, and step into the highest-leverage role they can play: shaping policy and joining a movement."

Developed in collaboration with Big Future Mission & Message and POW's network of brand partners including current and former c-suite executives at New Belgium Brewing, Bemis, Deckers, and Strava, the guidance and strategies in the Playbook are drawn from real experiences in corporate climate engagement. Whether a company is looking to advocate for policy, activate their community, or build internal alignment, the Playbook provides the tools and structure to take action with confidence.

"Many CEOs have invested in the hard and important work to decarbonize their operations, supply chains, and products. POW's CEO Playbook helps them take the next step into advocacy, where there's often untapped ROI for climate impact, employee engagement, and customer loyalty," shared Steve Howard, Chairman of Bemis Associates. "POW has been a great partner of Bemis' over the years, helping bring this work to life, and I'm excited to see more CEOs do the same with the help of the Playbook."

The release of the CEO Playbook marks a significant milestone in POW's ongoing mission to unite outdoor enthusiasts, athletes, creatives, scientists, and businesses in the fight against climate change - highlighting that effective climate advocacy not only drives positive environmental outcomes, but also strengthens brand integrity, stakeholder trust, and long-term business outcomes.

Download the CEO Playbook and learn more at protectourwinters/ceo-playbook .

About Protect Our Winters (POW):

Protect Our Winters is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps passionate outdoor people protect the places and experiences they love from climate change. Founded in 2007 by professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones, POW is a community of athletes, scientists, creatives, and business leaders advancing non-partisan policies that protect our world today and for future generations. For more information, visit .

