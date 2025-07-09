Allbirds Announces New Distributor Agreements Across The Eurasian Corridor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIRD) today announced that it has signed three new distribution agreements for multiple countries throughout Eurasia as part of the Company's strategy to build long-term scalable growth in overseas markets.

With the completion of the following agreements, Allbirds has now signed distribution deals with 16 companies globally.



Beosport will become the exclusive Allbirds Distributor in the Balkans, effective January 2026.

911 Fashion will become the exclusive Allbirds Distributor in Israel, effective October 2025. Tradist Distribution will become the exclusive Allbirds Distributor in Turkiye and Central Asia, effective July 2025.



“Our strategic decision to transition to a distributor model in international geographies is proving to be highly successful,” said Annie Mitchell, CFO of Allbirds.“Over the past 18 months, we have partnered with world-class distributors and extended our brand reach with a profitable operating model. With the signing of these three new agreements, we look forward to bringing the Allbirds brand to additional countries throughout Eurasia.”

Beosport

Aleksandar Ivanovic, Director of Beosport, stated,“We are thrilled to announce our cooperation with Allbirds, a brand that shares our commitment to sustainability and innovation. This cooperation represents an opportunity to bring a globally respected, eco-conscious brand to our market, providing our customers with unique, high-quality products that align with their values.”

Beosport is a leading retail and distribution company for premium sportswear, footwear, and lifestyle brands in Southeast Europe. Founded in 1996 and based in Belgrade, Serbia, Beosport has played a key role in bringing global brands to the regional market. With a wide retail network and a strong focus on customers, the company is known for offering high-quality products, exceptional service, and building long-term brand value. Beosport has developed an extensive network of wholesale partners throughout the region, further enhancing its position in the market. The company is a trusted partner for international brands looking to expand their local presence, relying on its consumer-centric approach and extensive market knowledge.

911 Fashion

Uri Reiss, founder, CEO and co-owner of 911 Fashion, stated,“We are proud to welcome Allbirds into our carefully curated portfolio of exceptional international brands. The brand's inspiring story, its unwavering commitment to sustainability, and its mission to leave a positive impact on the world perfectly aligns with our core values. We are excited to embark on this new journey together, and we are confident that our collaboration will pave the way for Allbirds' success in our market.”

911 Fashion is a fashion and lifestyle distribution company, founded in 2001 by Uri Reiss and based in Tel Aviv. The GOTS certified company is the trusted partner for international brands that actually care and see themselves as responsible, environmentally and socially. Among the significant brands are Nudie Jeans, Veja, alo yoga, ecoalf, APL and many more – each chosen for raising the ethical standards bar, while doing it in style. The company has a retail fleet of 35 locations, including standalone stores for alo yoga, Allsaints and Scotch & Soda, alongside the leading local concept chain“:story” multi-brand.

Tradist Distribution

“Partnering with Allbirds is both a strategic and exciting step for Tradist as we expand our presence in our regions,” said Sabri Can Acarsoy, CEO of Tradist Distribution.“Allbirds is a brand that proves innovation and sustainability can go hand in hand with great design. This partnership reinforces our commitment to bringing globally respected, forward-thinking brands to a new generation of conscious consumers.”

Tradist Distribution is a leading distributor of premium lifestyle, footwear and bag brands across Turkiye, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia. With a strong focus on brand-building, retail expansion, and omni-channel growth, Tradist enables global brands to engage today's conscious consumers through tailored strategies and deep regional expertise. Headquartered in Istanbul, the company offers end-to-end distribution, e-commerce operations, mono-brand online stores, and integrated marketing solutions for brands looking to scale in dynamic and fast-evolving markets. More at

About Allbirds, Inc.

Allbirds is a global modern lifestyle footwear brand, founded in 2015 with a commitment to make better things in a better way. That commitment inspired the company's first product, the now iconic Wool Runner; and today, inspires a growing assortment of products known for superior comfort. Allbirds designs its products to be materially different by turning away from convention toward nature's inspiration with materials like Merino wool, tree fiber and sugarcane. For more information, please visit .

Contact: ...