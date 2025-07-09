Pinnacol Assurance Named To Ward's 50 Superior Insurance Providers For Eighth Consecutive Year

Achievement places Pinnacol's performance among the top two percent of P&C carriers

DENVER, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacol Assurance , Colorado's leading workers' compensation insurer, today announced its eighth consecutive placement on the Ward's 50 list of top-performing property-casualty insurance companies in the United States . This prestigious recognition, awarded by Aon, highlights Pinnacol's unwavering commitment to financial stability, operational excellence and exceptional service to Colorado businesses.

The Ward's 50 list is a testament to Pinnacol's consistent performance across key financial metrics, including safety, consistency, and performance . This achievement places Pinnacol in the top 2% of nearly 3,000 property-casualty insurance companies evaluated by Aon, underscoring Pinnacol's sound fiscal management and dedication to delivering long-term value to its members and caring protection to workers.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized for the eighth consecutive year by Ward's 50," said John O'Donnell, President and CEO of Pinnacol Assurance . "This sustained achievement underscores our robust financial stability and our proven ability to navigate and thrive in a dynamic marketplace. It reflects our unwavering commitment to providing Colorado businesses with reliable and affordable workers' compensation coverage, ensuring we remain a trusted partner dedicated to helping employers create safer workplaces and protect their most valuable assets – their employees."

About Pinnacol

Pinnacol Assurance is a top-performing provider of workers' compensation insurance. We offer top-rated injured worker care, customized safety solutions, and a comprehensive return to work program that helps our members reduce risk and save costs. You can see our investment in the community through our nationally recognized apprenticeship program and Pinnacol Foundation scholarship program . Pinnacol's team members, culture of caring, and top-rated services have received numerous awards , affirming our commitment to the people and communities we serve. Learn more at Pinnacol .

