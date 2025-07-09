Prime Minister Addresses The Namibian Parliament

At the invitation of the Speaker of the National Assembly, H.E. Saara Kuugongelwa, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed today the Parliament of Namibia. This special gesture from the Namibian side made Prime Minister's State Visit to Namibia even more meaningful.

2.​ Addressing the Parliament, Prime Minister conveyed greetings from the "Mother of Democracy” and the largest democracy in the world to the members of the august House and to the friendly people of Namibia. Recalling the historic ties between the two countries and their shared struggle for freedom, Prime Minister paid tribute to the legacy of Dr. Sam Nujoma, the founding father of Namibia. He noted that the democratic values and principles championed by the founding fathers of the two countries continue to illuminate the path of progress in both countries. He lauded the role of the government and people of Namibia in deepening democracy in the country.

3. Prime Minister thanked the people of Namibia for bestowing on him their highest national honor. He noted that this special gesture was a tribute to the achievements of the Indian and Namibian democracies. As sentinels of freedom, equality and justice, he called upon the two countries to work for the betterment of the Global South, so that the voices of its people are not just heard, but their hopes and aspirations are fully realized. He underlined that India will always work for the progress of Africa, as it had done during its presidency of the G-20 when the African Union was made a permanent member of the group. He stated that India was privileged to share its development experience with Namibia and other countries in the continent. India remains committed to building capacity, developing skills, promoting local innovation and supporting Africa's Agenda 2063.

4. Prime Minister thanked the Speaker for the honor extended to him. He called for greater people-to-people interaction between the two countries so that the two democracies ever prosper. "Let our children not only inherit the freedom we fought for, but also the future we will build together.” – he said as he concluded his address. Full text of Prime Minister's address may be seen here .

