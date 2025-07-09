How To Discover The Functions And Applications Of Gear Pumps

MENAFN - GetNews) Gear pumps are essential components in a wide variety of industrial applications, known for their reliability and efficient fluid transfer. Understanding the capabilities and applications of gear pumps can significantly enhance your operations, especially when working with specific models such as the NHGH Series Circular Arc Gear Pumps. In this blog, we will explore the unique features of gear pumps, their applications, and how the NHGH Series stands out in the market.

What is a gear pump?

A gear pump is a positive displacement pump that uses gear meshing to pump fluids by capturing a fixed amount of liquid and forcing it into a discharge port. Gear pumps are widely used in a variety of industries because of their ability to handle liquids of varying viscosities and their simple design and ease of maintenance.

-p class="fl-photo-img wp-image-1581" shuangjinpump/uploads/Gear-Pumps..jpg" alt="Gear Pumps." />

Function of gear pump

1. Fluid Transfer: Gear pumps are primarily used to transfer fluids from one location to another. They are particularly good at transferring thick and viscous liquids, making them ideal for use in oil and fuel systems.

2. Boosting: This type of pump can generate high pressure, which is essential in applications where fluids need to be transported against resistance. For example, NHGH series pumps can be used as booster pumps in oil delivery systems to ensure that fluids reach their destination efficiently.

3. Injection: In fuel systems, gear pumps are often used as injection fuel delivery pumps. They ensure that fuel is delivered at the correct pressure and flow, which is critical to the performance of engines and other machinery.

Application of gear pump

The versatility of gear pump enables them to be used in a variety of applications across different industries:

Oil and Gas: Gear pumps are often used in oil transfer systems for the transport of crude oil and refined products. The NHGH series is particularly suitable for this purpose as it can withstand temperatures up to 120°C without any loss of performance.

- Chemical Processing: In the chemical industry, gear pumps are used to transfer corrosive and viscous liquids. Gear pumps are able to maintain a constant flow rate and are ideal for processes that require precise measurement.

-p class="fl-photo-img wp-image-1580" src="https://www.shuangjinpump.com/uploads/Gear-Pumps.jpg" alt="Gear Pumps" />

- Food and Beverage: Gear pumps are also used in the food and beverage industry for conveying oils, syrups and other viscous liquids. The NHGH series is able to convey fluids free of solid particles and fibers, ensuring product integrity.

- Pharmaceutical: In pharmaceutical applications, gear pumps are used to transfer active ingredients and other sensitive liquids. The reliability of gear pumps and their ability to handle liquids of varying viscosities make them a top choice in this field.

Why choose NHGH series circular arc gear pumps?

As the largest and most comprehensive professional manufacturer in the domestic pump industry, our company has strong R&D, manufacturing and testing capabilities. The NHGH series circular arc gear pumps are the embodiment of our commitment to quality and innovation.

Designed for conveying fluids free of solid particles and fibers, this pump is ideal for a wide range of applications. With an operating temperature not exceeding 120°C, it can easily convey a variety of fluids from oil to fuel.

In short, understanding the functions and applications of gear pumps, especially the NHGH series, can significantly improve your operational efficiency. Whether you are in the oil and gas, chemical, food and beverage or pharmaceutical industries, knowing how to use gear pumps can improve process performance and reliability. If you are looking for a reliable fluid transfer solution, the NHGH series circular arc gear pump will be your first choice.