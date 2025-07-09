MENAFN - GetNews) It's completely understandable for people to have questions about the safety of storing food in plastic containers. With so much information out there, it can be hard to separate fact from fiction. At UMETASS, transparency is key, and the company wants to help people make informed choices about their food storage. The short answer is yes, it is okay to store food in plastic containers, provided they are made from 100% food-grade materials.

Why the Concern About Plastic and Food?

Much of the apprehension surrounding Plastic Food Containers stems from past issues with certain chemicals, like BPA (Bisphenol A) and phthalates, which were found in some plastics and raised health concerns. As a result, many consumers rightly became more cautious.

However, the industry has evolved significantly. Reputable manufacturers like UMETASS now exclusively use materials that are rigorously tested and certified safe for food contact.

The UMETASS Difference: Safety People Can Trust

At UMETASS, the company specializes in the research, development, production, and sale of food-grade plastic packaging containers, including Plastic Buckets , plastic jars, and plastic bottles. Here's why people can feel confident choosing UMETASS products for their food storage needs:

100% Food-Grade Raw Materials: This is UMETASS's absolute top priority. All UMETASS products are manufactured using only virgin, food-grade raw materials. This means no recycled plastics with unknown histories, and no materials that could leach harmful chemicals into food.

FDA Certified: UMETASS is proud to state that its products hold United States FDA certification. This rigorous certification process ensures UMETASS materials meet the highest safety standards set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for direct contact with food. This provides an independent verification of UMETASS's commitment to food safety.

Designed for Food Safety and Versatility: UMETASS containers aren't just "safe enough"; they're specifically designed with food preservation in mind. They're engineered to be durable, airtight (when properly sealed), and to maintain the integrity of food, helping to prevent spoilage and contamination. What's more, UMETASS plastic buckets are made from polypropylene (PP) material, which can typically withstand temperatures up to 120 degrees Celsius (248 degrees Fahrenheit). This makes them suitable for hot-filling applications and even microwave heating, without the concern of harmful substances being released during the process.

Understanding the PP5 Symbol: A Guide to Safe Plastic

People will find a "PP5" symbol at the bottom of every UMETASS plastic bucket. This isn't just a random mark; it's a crucial identifier that provides valuable information about the material and its safe use.

The "PP" stands for Polypropylene, which is a highly versatile and safe plastic polymer widely used in food packaging. The "5" inside the chasing arrows triangle is a resin identification code, indicating that the plastic is polypropylene.

What does the PP5 symbol mean for people?

Food Safety: PP5 plastics, especially food-grade PP, are considered very stable and safe for food contact. They have a high resistance to chemicals, acids, and bases, meaning they're unlikely to leach harmful substances into food, even when exposed to varying temperatures.

Heat Resistance: As mentioned, polypropylene is known for its excellent heat tolerance. This is why UMETASS PP5 plastic buckets can handle hot-filling (e.g., pouring in hot sauces, soups, or jams directly after cooking) and are safe for microwave heating. Unlike some other plastics, PP doesn't typically warp or degrade under moderate heat, ensuring food remains safe and uncontaminated.

Durability and Reusability: PP is a strong, rigid, yet flexible plastic, making it durable for repeated use. It's also generally resistant to fatigue, which means UMETASS containers can withstand numerous cycles of washing and refilling without compromising their structural integrity.

Common Usage: Beyond UMETASS buckets, people will often see the PP5 symbol on a wide range of food containers in their daily life, including yogurt cups, margarine tubs, medicine bottles, and even some reusable food containers, confirming its widespread acceptance for food safety.



When to Feel Confident About Plastic Food Containers

People can feel confident using plastic containers for their food when:

They are explicitly labeled "food-grade" or have symbols indicating they are safe for food contact (like a fork and cup symbol).

They are free from harmful chemicals like BPA. All UMETASS products are BPA-free.

They are used and cared for properly. Always follow manufacturer guidelines for cleaning and usage. Avoid using abrasive cleaners or extremely high heat (like microwaving certain plastics) unless the container is specifically designed for it. The PP5 symbol is a great indicator of this.



Peace of Mind is UMETASS's Priority

UMETASS understands that trust is earned. At UMETASS, the company's mission is to provide secure and reliable packaging solutions that protect food and give people peace of mind. When people choose UMETASS plastic containers, they're choosing products backed by stringent safety standards and a commitment to their well-being.

Do people have any specific types of food they're looking to store, or any other questions about UMETASS food-grade plastic containers?