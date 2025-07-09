The Danger of Chemicals in Beauty Products

Research shows that women of color, especially Black, Latin, and Asian women, due to widespread use of products such as skin-lightening creams, hair straighteners, and cosmetics, are more exposed to harmful chemicals like phthalates, formaldehyde, and heavy metals. These substances can increase the risk of diseases such as uterine and breast cancer, fertility problems, and neurological disorders. A study showed that 80% of products marketed for women of color contain at least one hazardous substance, often including multiple toxic substances. For example, hair straighteners widely used by Black women contain formaldehyde, which is associated with a 50% increased risk of uterine cancer in frequent users.

Social Concerns and Inequality

This issue, beyond a health challenge, points to deeper social inequalities. Cultural pressures to conform to prevailing beauty standards push women of color toward using high-risk products. These products, often designed to alter skin tone or hair texture, can threaten consumers' long-term health. Additionally, the lack of oversight and strict regulations in the beauty industry endangers consumer safety and has heightened public concerns about health and social justice. Organizations like Environmental Working Group have called for greater awareness and legal action to protect consumers.

Solutions by Dr. Reza Ghalamghash and Premium Doctors

Dr. Reza Ghalamghash , the founder of Premium Doctors , offers solutions to reduce reliance on harmful chemical products by providing safe, non-surgical methods. These methods, performed under medical supervision, offer safer alternatives to traditional beauty products:



Non-surgical Rhinoplasty : Using hyaluronic acid fillers for nose reshaping in less than 15 minutes, without the need for surgery or dangerous chemicals. This method is safe and provides natural results.

PRP Treatment (Platelet-Rich Plasma) : Utilizing the patient's blood platelets for skin regeneration, a natural and safe alternative to chemical creams. This method minimizes the risk of toxic substances. Advanced Lasers : Medical technologies for skin improvement, wrinkle reduction, and skin tightening, with full medical supervision and without the use of harmful chemicals.



Dr. Reza Ghalamghash , in an article on Preprints titled "Premium Doctors TM' Review of Ethical Advertising in Aesthetic Medicine," has emphasized the importance of safe and ethical care in the beauty industry, stating:“We guarantee the health and beauty of patients with science-based methods.” The approach of Premium Doctors not only reduces the risks associated with chemicals but also strengthens consumer trust in beauty treatments.

Recommended Actions for Consumers

To protect their health, consumers can take the following actions:



Check product labels : Avoid products containing phthalates, formaldehyde, or heavy metals.

Choose safe methods : Opt for medical treatments like those offered by Premium Doctors , which are provided under professional supervision.

Support natural products : Back brands that produce non-toxic and sustainable products. Raise awareness and support regulations : Support organizations advocating for stricter oversight in the beauty industry.



