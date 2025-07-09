Ripple Is About To Obtain A Banking License, FIND MINING Helps XRP Holders Easily Earn High Returns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recently, the cryptocurrency industry has received another big news: Ripple is about to obtain a banking license. The successful application for a banking license will mark the further recognition and acceptance of Ripple in the traditional financial system.

London, UK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the cryptocurrency industry has received another big news: Ripple is about to obtain a banking license. The successful application for a banking license will mark the further recognition and acceptance of Ripple in the traditional financial system.

For XRP holders, this milestone event not only enhances the credibility of XRP, but also provides greater space for token liquidity and expansion of usage scenarios. In the long run, it is expected to drive the steady growth of XRP prices. FIND MINING has also launched a new XRP mining and income solution to help XRP holders easily realize asset appreciation under this favorable background and earn millions of dollars in potential income.





How does FIND MINING help XRP holders maximize their returns?

As Ripple is about to enter the compliant banking system, the market demand and enthusiasm for holding XRP is growing rapidly. FIND MINING seizes this trend and launches diversified mining for XRP holders to help users gain additional income while holding coins.

Core advantages include:

AI computing power scheduling system: intelligently optimizes mining strategies in real time based on market difficulty and currency price fluctuations

Multi-node global deployment: Distributed servers cover the world to ensure efficient and stable operation of mining

Green energy drive: Use clean energy to reduce operating costs and make users more profitable

Referral reward mechanism: Invite friends to enjoy up to 4.5% extra rebate, multiple benefits

Transparent and traceable income - all mining income and dividends can be viewed in real time, withdrawn at any time, and viewed on the dashboard at any time

How XRP Holders Can Generate Income Through FIND MINING

1.Log in to to register an account. You will receive a $15 reward after successful registration.

2. Choose a cloud computing power contract that suits your investment strategy. Users have the following options (minimum 50XRP to participate)



DOGE basic computing power: Investment amount: 100 USD, Contract period: 2 days, Daily income: $8, Expiration income: $100 + $8

DOGE stable computing power: investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, daily income $6.5, maturity income: $500+$32.5

BTC Elite Hashrate: Investment amount: $2,600, Contract period: 13 days, Daily income: $36.4 USD, Expiration income: $2,600+$473.2

BTC Advanced Computing Power: Investment amount: $5,000, Contract period: 20 days, Daily income $79, Expiration income: $5,000+$1,580 BTC high-quality computing power: investment amount: $12,800, contract period: 30 days, daily income: $218.88, maturity income: $12,800 + $6,566.4

(One click to view more contract details of efficient and profitable contracts)

3. Automatically obtain income every day and withdraw funds at any time

By using XRP to participate in mining, you can continuously "empower" your assets.

Although XRP itself does not support mining, the FIND MINING platform innovatively supports users to use XRP to activate contracts, purchase computing power, and participate in cloud mining of other mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), etc. This model not only broadens the asset appreciation channels for XRP holders, but also provides users with a new option of legal, compliant and stable appreciation.

Millions of dollars in passive income are within reach

According to official data from FIND MINING, taking an investor holding 20,000 XRP as an example, if he chooses a long-term mining plan and reinvests, the potential income in the next few months can easily reach millions of dollars.

After Ripple successfully obtained a banking license, this low-risk, high-liquidity income opportunity will undoubtedly attract more investors to join the XRP ecosystem, further promoting the stability and growth of its network.

Final Thoughts

Ripple's banking license is not only an affirmation of blockchain financial innovation, but also brings new value dividends to XRP holders. FIND MINING follows the trend and, with its strong and transparent security guarantee and innovative mining mechanism, is helping global XRP holders to easily tap into the new blue ocean of passive income.

If you also hold XRP, you might as well seize this historic opportunity and let the crypto assets in your hands truly "work for you" instead of just lying quietly in your wallet.

