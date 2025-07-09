Christianrehabs Relaunches Its Platform To Support Clients In Finding Faith-Based Recovery Programs

ChristianRehabs Offers Placement at Accredited, Trusted Faith Based Programs Nationwide

Newly Relaunched ChristianRehabs Offers Trusted Resources on Christian Rehab Placement and Faith-Based Program Support Backed by the Sober Network

- Harold Jonas, PhD, LMHC, CAPDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Sober Network, a long-standing innovator in digital behavioral health solutions, proudly announces the relaunch of ChristianRehabs, a faith-centered recovery resource designed to support Christians seeking spiritually aligned treatment options.Under the leadership of Harold Jonas, PhD, founder of the Sober Network and pioneer in online addiction recovery tools: ChristianRehabs returns with a refreshed vision, elevated editorial content, and targeted resources addressing the growing need for Christian-based care in today's recovery landscape.While the full national directory is in development, the relaunch prioritizes several of the most sought-after topics among faith-driven families and individuals:- Finding Accredited Luxury Christian Rehab Centers : Exploring the intersection of high-end amenities and Christ-centered programming for executives, professionals, and families seeking premium care with spiritual depth. Offers in-depth guidance on premium, faith-based programs that combine high-end amenities with Biblical principles for executives, professionals, and discerning families.- Using All Forms of Private Insurance Coverage for Christian Rehab : Equipping visitors with essential information on how to access faith-based treatment through PPO plans and other insurance options. Providing clear, practical information on how to access Christian treatment through various private insurance plans, and helping reduce out-of-pocket costs while staying true to spiritual values.- Locating Trusted Christian Mental Health Treatment Centers : A full range of resources and insights into faith-based residential and outpatient programs offering Christ-centered care for depression, anxiety, trauma, and dual diagnosis support.“In a sea of secular resources, Christians often struggle to find treatment information that aligns with their values,” said Dr. Jonas.“This relaunch brings clarity, compassion, and credibility to that search, especially for those navigating private insurance or seeking high-quality, Christian-focused care.”The newly relaunched site features:- In-depth articles tailored to Christian audiences exploring addiction treatment- Resources on how to pay for Christian rehab using private insurance coverage- Guidance on choosing faith-based programs that offer both clinical excellence and spiritual integrityThe relaunch marks a major milestone in the Sober Network's mission to provide innovative, accessible, and ethically grounded digital tools for recovery. Dr. Jonas emphasized that ChristianRehabs is more than a content site: it's a reflection of a deeply held belief that faith can be a cornerstone of lasting healing.“We've seen firsthand how Christ-centered programs can transform lives,” said Dr. Jonas.“ChristianRehabs exists to make that kind of care more visible, more approachable, and more actionable; especially for those seeking something beyond what traditional rehab offers.”To explore a range of Christian treatment options or learn how insurance may cover faith-based rehab for yourself or a loved one, visit .

