Tecovas Joins New York Mavericks As Team's Official Western Boot Sponsor

Leading Western Brand, Tecovas, Joins the New York Mavericks Bringing Both Style and Performance to the 2025 PBR Camping World Teams Series

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tecovas , the Austin-based brand renowned for its premium cowboy boots is proud to announce its partnership with the New York Mavericks as the team's official Western-boot partner. This collaboration marks another step in Tecovas' expansion into the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Camping World Teams Series, bringing Western flair to the heart of New York with the Concrete Cowboys.

The New York Mavericks, one of 10 teams in the PBR Teams Series, are committed to delivering high-energy performances and carrying the cowboy lifestyle into the Big Apple. In partnership with Tecovas, the New York Mavericks will not only enhance their team's performance on the dirt but connect with a brand new fanbase who share a passion for authentic Western heritage.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with the New York Mavericks as the team's official Western-boot partner," said Tecovas CMO, Krista Dalton. "As we continue to expand our footprint bringing our signature Western goods to a wider audience, we couldn't be prouder to support the first Northeast expansion team and be part of the growing excitement surrounding the PBR Teams Series. This partnership represents our shared commitment to the enduring spirit of the West, our commitment to investing in Western sports, and our passion to find partners who take risks while blazing new trails."

This sponsorship drives equal enthusiasm across both parties with Mavericks' leadership echoing similar sentiments.

“Our partnership with Tecovas is a perfect fit for the team,” said Chris Pantani, General Manager of the New York Mavericks.“They've built a brand that is rooted in Western legacy but speaks to the modern cowboy-just like our team. Their commitment to quality, valued traditions, and progressing the Western way of life through a modern lens makes them an ideal partner as we carry shared values both on and off the dirt.”

The New York Mavericks' homestand-Maverick Days-is scheduled for September 18-20, 2025, at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY. Fans can look forward to an electrifying experience as the Concrete Cowboys take on their rivals in a showcase of skill and strength.

About the New York Mavericks

The New York Mavericks team is owned by Avenue Sports Fund, which acquired the sanctioning rights from PBR (Professional Bull Riders) in February 2024. The Avenue Sports Fund, led by Marc Lasry, provides capital solutions to a wide variety of established teams and leagues across the globe, as well as investments in emerging sport properties to capitalize on areas of exponential growth. The New York Mavericks joined PBR Teams as the league expanded from eight to 10 teams competing in five-on-five bull riding games in the 12-event PBR Camping World Team Series regular season.

Entering the 2025 season, which starts in July, the New York Mavericks will play 35 games, including the team's annual homestand-Maverick Days-at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, from Sept. 18-20, 2025. Action begins at 7:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 18, and Friday, September 19, and at 5:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 20.

Tickets for the event start at $25, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster and PBR, or by phone at (917) 618-6100. For more information about the New York Mavericks, visit pbr/teams/new-york-mavericks, follow the New York Mavericks on Facebook, Instagram, and X @NY_Mavericks.

About Tecovas

Based in Austin, TX, Tecovas brings the spirit of the West to the modern consumer. Handcrafting the best Western footwear, apparel, and accessories, Tecovas has grown rapidly since its founding as the first digitally native Western brand in 2015, serving customers through and a growing number of Tecovas stores across the country. Follow the Tecovas journey at @tecovas.

