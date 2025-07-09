PSG Vs Real Madrid: What To Expect? Schedule, When And Where To Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) UEFA Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain is all set to take on La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid in the second semi-final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in New Jersey on Wednesday, July 9.

Both clubs booked their spots in the final four after defeating top sides from Bundesliga last week. PSG scored late in the second half to manage a 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich, while Real Madrid held their nerve to bag a 3-2 win against Borussia Dortmund after a second-half scare.

PSG vs Real Madrid: What to expect?

One of the players to look out for in the high-stakes clash is Kylian Mbappe . On Wednesday, the 26-year-old striker will face his former club, Paris Saint-Germain, for the first time as a Real Madrid player.

At the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Mbappe is yet to start a match for the La Liga side owing to sickness. He came off the bench to score a last-minute goal in Real Madrid's 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Mbappe will be strong enough to start the game against PSG. Standing tall as PSG's greatest goalscorer, Mbappe scored 256 goals during his seven seasons with the side. He was even announced as the captain of the side and won six Ligue 1 titles with PSG.

During the quarter-finals, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele found the net to seal 2-0 victory for PSG against Bayern Munich. On the other hand, Gonzalo Garcia, Fran Garcia and Mbappe scored for Real Madrid to defeat Borussia Dortmund 3-2.

The winner between PSG and Real Madrid will face Chelsea in the final game. The Premier League side on Tuesday won the semi-final clash against Fluminense (2-0), thanks to João Pedro's brace.

Interestingly, this was Pedro's maiden start with the club.

PSG vs Real Madrid: Schedule

The match will take place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The official kick-off is scheduled for 3 PM ET.

When and where to watch?

Fans in the United States will be able to watch and stream the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between PSG and Real Madrid through DAZN.

FAQs1. Will Kylian Mbappe play today?

It is yet unclear whether Mbappe is fit enough to start for Real Madrid against PSG.

2. What's the probable lineup for PSG?

According to Goal, the expected lineup for PSG includes G Donnarumma, L Beraldo, A Hakimi, Marquinhos, N Mendes, Vitinha, J Neves, F Ruiz, D Doue, O Dembele and K Kvaratskhelia.

3. What's the probable lineup for Real Madrid?

T Courtois, R Asencio, T Alexander-Arnold, A Ruediger, F Garcia, J Bellingham, F Valverde, A Tchouameni, A Guler, Vinicius Junior and G Garcia.