Dandy Launches America's First Two-Visit Dentures For Medicaid, Medicare, And Low-Paying Ppos

NEW YORK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy , America's fully digital dental lab, today announced the first premium denture solution priced for government health plans*. With its two-appointment workflow and turnaround in less than 10 days, Dandy's Reimbursement-Aligned Denture Suite dramatically improves patient access while freeing up valuable chair time for dentists.

Dandy's new solution gives Medicaid beneficiaries and other patients with low-reimbursement insurance plans, including federal and state plans, access to Dandy's top-of-the-line Signature Denture , renowned for its durability, wear resistance, and superior aesthetics. Priced between $119–$199 per arch, Dandy's Signature Dentures are made in the USA using high-quality Lucitone-certified resins and flexible partial materials, and are backed by a five-year fit-and-material warranty.

Dandy's low-solution supports full and partial dentures, as well as scan-based digital relines, eliminating the need for kits, multiple visits, or analog labs.

“Until now, high-quality dentures were financially out of reach for many patients, and inconvenient for everyone. It's hard for a lot of people to get to the dentist at all, much less five times, which is how long it usually takes to get dentures,” said Daniel Hanover, co-founder of Dandy.“With the efficiencies we achieve through AI, digital scanning, 3D printing, and other forms of automation, we can offer a better experience for patients and more bandwidth for dental practices-all without compromising on speed or quality.”

Unlike traditional denture solutions that rely on physical impression kits, Dandy's all-digital workflow begins with a digital intraoral scan. Dandy gives practices an industry-leading scanner for free. The scan is transmitted to Dandy electronically, along with all relevant notes and records. Dentists collaborate with Dandy lab techs in a 3D virtual workspace to control and approve each case before it's manufactured. At every step, Dandy's digital workflow ensures that nothing is lost, and nothing is misunderstood, so the final product is exactly what the doctor orders-and the patient needs.

Dentists can also mail in wax impressions and enjoy all the other benefits of the digital Dandy workflow, including real-time collaboration with Dandy technicians.

“Our patient was very pleased with the final result, noting that the aesthetics, bite, VDO, lip line, and midline all looked excellent,” said Dr. Green of Twin Buttes Dental, an early adopter of the two-appointment denture workflow.

Dandy's Reimbursement-Aligned Denture Suite is now available at no additional charge through Dandy's Chairside platform. For more information, visit the Dandy website here .

About Dandy

Dandy is building the modern operating system for dentistry, powering the world's most advanced dental labs. Dandy partners with dental practices to transform their business with state-of-the-art intraoral scanners, always-on expert guidance, and precision manufacturing accelerated by AI, 3D printing, and other state-of-the-art technologies seamlessly orchestrated by Dandy's proprietary software. Dandy empowers dentists with technology, innovation, and world-class support to achieve more for their practice, their people, and their patients. With unparalleled quality, efficiency, and experience, Dandy makes the business of dentistry pain-free. To learn more, visit meetdandy.com or our LinkedIn page,

* CDT-based eligibility does not guarantee payment. Clinicians must follow payer documentation protocols.