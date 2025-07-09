President Of Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission Hosts Four High-Level Delegations To Advance Functional Integration, Rule Of Law, And Infrastructure-Led Development

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

On 7 July 2025, the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja hosted a day of high-level strategic consultations, presided over by H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, bringing together key regional and international stakeholders to advance cooperation in fiscal governance, peace through scientific diplomacy, legal integration, and infrastructure development. The meetings - with the Association of Accountancy Bodies in West Africa (ABWA), the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO), the West African Bar Association (WABA), and the Steering Committee of the ECOWAS Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU) - reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to advancing functional integration and mobilising partnerships that bring tangible benefits to the people of West Africa, in line with Vision 2050 and the 4×4 Strategic Objectives.

The day began with an audience granted to the Association of Accountancy Bodies in West Africa (ABWA), led by its President, Mr. Mor Dieng. Discussions focused on renewing the Memorandum of Understanding with ECOWAS to advance professional development in the field of accounting, harmonise accounting standards, and promote transparency in public financial systems.

President Touray praised ABWA's contribution to fiscal accountability and emphasised the need for sustained engagement by all national bodies.“Integration is not only political - it is functional. Finance professionals must remain above politics and serve as anchors of governance,” he stated. The parties agreed to pursue a formalised framework to advance shared priorities across the region's financial landscape.

In a subsequent meeting, the President received Dr. Robert Floyd, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO). Commending ECOWAS Member States for their full ratification of the Treaty, Dr. Floyd highlighted West Africa's contribution to global peace through the operation of certified seismic and atmospheric monitoring stations.

Discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in disaster risk reduction, scientific training, and the peaceful use of nuclear technologies. The President welcomed CTBTO's commitment and proposed institutionalising technical cooperation, noting that“science must serve both global peace and regional resilience.”

Later in the day, the President met with the leadership of the West African Bar Association (WABA), which proposed renewed collaboration with ECOWAS to support regional legal frameworks, electoral justice, and constitutional stability.

The President underscored the importance of impartial legal institutions in preserving democratic governance and protecting rights across Member States. He encouraged WABA to strengthen inclusivity, clarify its institutional base, and maintain a principled voice aligned with the ECOWAS normative and legal ecosystem.

“We welcome the engagement of legal professionals in our integration process - but that engagement must be consistent, representative, and rooted in justice,” he affirmed.

The final engagement of the day was held with the Steering Committee of the ECOWAS Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU), chaired by Hon. Commissioner Sediko Douka. With the participation of Member States, and the representative of development partners, the meeting addressed project preparation challenges, regulatory alignment, and infrastructure financing.

The Steering Committee briefed the President of the Commission on Fund for the Development and Financing of the Transport and Energy Sectors (FODETE), which is a regional fund to be mobilised through levies on agricultural and extractive exports. President Touray welcomed the initiative and advised on the need to deepen consultation with national authorities.“What countries contribute must be balanced against what they receive - and that must be negotiated with fairness,” he said.

Highlighting recent energy gains, including a EUR 75 million EU-backed renewable energy initiative, the President stressed the need for resilient health partnerships, particularly following the withdrawal of major funding from USAID.“Lives cannot be paused due to budgetary unpredictability,” he affirmed.

Concluding the day's engagements, President Touray reflected on the importance of strategic dialogue as a leadership tool and a unifying force.

“From accountancy to science, from justice to infrastructure, each of today's engagements moves us closer to the ECOWAS we aspire to - a united region where integration delivers dignity and opportunity to every citizen.”

By placing people at the centre of regional cooperation, the President reaffirmed the core of Vision 2050: a safe, stable, inclusive, and prosperous West Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).