Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moscow wailing to repatriate additional remains of Ukrainian troops

Moscow wailing to repatriate additional remains of Ukrainian troops


2025-07-09 08:26:50
(MENAFN) Russia has announced it is prepared to return the remains of over 2,200 more Ukrainian soldiers, following the recent completion of a major repatriation initiative. The move comes after Moscow fulfilled its commitment—made during June talks in Istanbul—to transfer 6,060 bodies of deceased Ukrainian troops as a humanitarian gesture.

On Monday, Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that the final group of remains under the initial agreement had been handed over to Kiev. In the same statement, the ministry said it still holds the remains of 2,239 Ukrainian soldiers and is ready to return them.

As part of a new exchange conducted on Monday, Russia handed over 1,248 bodies and received the remains of 51 Russian servicemen. In total, Moscow has now received 76 bodies from Ukraine.

An earlier attempt to begin the repatriation was delayed after Ukrainian officials failed to appear at the designated handover point on the Belarus-Ukraine border. Kiev claimed the transfer date had not been agreed upon and accused Moscow of politicizing the humanitarian issue.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova sharply criticized Ukraine’s delay, accusing President Vladimir Zelensky’s government of neglecting its fallen soldiers and engaging in “genocide against its own people.” Exchanges resumed later in the week, with several transfers successfully completed since.

MENAFN09072025000045015687ID1109779129

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search