403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow wailing to repatriate additional remains of Ukrainian troops
(MENAFN) Russia has announced it is prepared to return the remains of over 2,200 more Ukrainian soldiers, following the recent completion of a major repatriation initiative. The move comes after Moscow fulfilled its commitment—made during June talks in Istanbul—to transfer 6,060 bodies of deceased Ukrainian troops as a humanitarian gesture.
On Monday, Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that the final group of remains under the initial agreement had been handed over to Kiev. In the same statement, the ministry said it still holds the remains of 2,239 Ukrainian soldiers and is ready to return them.
As part of a new exchange conducted on Monday, Russia handed over 1,248 bodies and received the remains of 51 Russian servicemen. In total, Moscow has now received 76 bodies from Ukraine.
An earlier attempt to begin the repatriation was delayed after Ukrainian officials failed to appear at the designated handover point on the Belarus-Ukraine border. Kiev claimed the transfer date had not been agreed upon and accused Moscow of politicizing the humanitarian issue.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova sharply criticized Ukraine’s delay, accusing President Vladimir Zelensky’s government of neglecting its fallen soldiers and engaging in “genocide against its own people.” Exchanges resumed later in the week, with several transfers successfully completed since.
On Monday, Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that the final group of remains under the initial agreement had been handed over to Kiev. In the same statement, the ministry said it still holds the remains of 2,239 Ukrainian soldiers and is ready to return them.
As part of a new exchange conducted on Monday, Russia handed over 1,248 bodies and received the remains of 51 Russian servicemen. In total, Moscow has now received 76 bodies from Ukraine.
An earlier attempt to begin the repatriation was delayed after Ukrainian officials failed to appear at the designated handover point on the Belarus-Ukraine border. Kiev claimed the transfer date had not been agreed upon and accused Moscow of politicizing the humanitarian issue.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova sharply criticized Ukraine’s delay, accusing President Vladimir Zelensky’s government of neglecting its fallen soldiers and engaging in “genocide against its own people.” Exchanges resumed later in the week, with several transfers successfully completed since.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment