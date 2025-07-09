Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Partners With ITDP For EV Infrastructure Development

MENAFN - KNN India)The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) to accelerate electric vehicle adoption and enhance charging infrastructure throughout the state.

The memorandum of understanding was signed on Tuesday in the presence of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Chairman and Managing Director J Radhakrishnan.

Under the terms of the agreement, ITDP India will serve as a knowledge partner, providing technical expertise to TNGECL across multiple key areas.

The collaboration will focus on developing a mobile application for public electric vehicle charging services, establishing a centralised portal for EV-related policies and market information, conducting land use planning and feasibility studies, and formulating city-level electric vehicle strategies designed for future scalability.

The partnership represents a significant component of Tamil Nadu's broader commitment to advancing sustainable transportation solutions.

According to an official statement, the initiative underscores the state government's emphasis on promoting renewable energy adoption, environmental protection, and the modernisation of urban transportation infrastructure.

This collaboration positions Tamil Nadu to strengthen its position in India's growing electric vehicle market while supporting the national transition toward cleaner transportation alternatives.

