QVC Kicks Off 'Christmas In July' With Star-Studded Merrymakers Lineup: Elton John, Martha Stewart, Kathy Hilton, Kim Gravel And Babs Costello As Chief Cheer Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From now through July 31, QVC is delivering the holiday spirit early with hundreds of specially priced items across décor, gourmet food, fashion, beauty and more, perfect for gifting loved ones or treating yourself. Throughout the month, QVC's Merrymakers will bring joy to customers with exclusive content, curated picks and insider tips to make the season bright.

Babs Costello, Q50 Ambassador, "America's Grandma" and entertaining expert, leads the festivities as Chief Cheer Officer. She'll be sharing gifting inspiration, seasonal style finds and cheer-filled content designed to spark holiday magic.

"There's nothing like the joy of giving, and with QVC's 'Christmas in July' you don't have to wait until December to feel it," said Babs Costello. "I'm thrilled to help bring the fun, the sparkle and the spirit of the season to life all month long."

Key highlights around QVC's "Christmas in July" celebrations include:



Known to many as the 'Queen of Christmas,' Kathy Hilton joins the celebration on July 12 with her esteemed holiday styling tips, curating a decorated tree exclusively for QVC, which will debut across social channels.

Fabulous tastemaker and Q50 Ambassador Kim Gravel is debuting an all-new "Christmas in July" drop for her LWYA décor line including trees, wreaths, pillows, room accents and more, allowing fans to mix in a bit of southern charm to their homes this holiday season.

Elton John, no stranger to a glam holiday, brings his signature sparkle with a luxe line of candles and reed diffusers in partnership with Slatkin + Co, beautifully giftable and available at special "Christmas in July" prices.

For those still checking their lists twice, Martha Stewart is here to help. Her curated guide of holiday must-haves and hosting dos and don'ts, both naughty and nice, feature timeless, tasteful picks that are sure to impress everyone on your list. And don't miss the "Christmas in July" programming event happening on QVC's free TV streaming service, QVC+ and HSN+ . Throughout July, get a head start on holiday gift giving, planning ideas and access to can't miss daily and weekly deals including: series premiere July 8 of "Wrapped! ," an original gift-wrapping gameshow hosted by Ricki Lake; and all-new seasonally-themed episodes of "Busy This Week " hosted by Busy Philipps, "Gift Boss " hosted by Chelsea Phillips Reid, "Open Invitation " hosted by Nancy Yoon and more.

To keep the merriment going, fans can also enter the Merrymaker Sweepstakes* beginning July 17th by following both QVC and Babs Costello on Instagram and then responding with # QVCCIJgiveaway on a dedicated QVC and Babs Costello Instagram post for a chance to win a festive curation of Babs' picks from QVC's "Christmas in July" product lineup.

*Giveaway ends 7/31 11:59pm ET. No Purch Nec., 50 S., 18+. Not affil. w/Instagram. By entering you agree to full rules. Link in @QVC 's bio for rules

