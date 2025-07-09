403
Media reports multinationals suing India over e-waste recycling regulations
(MENAFN) Major multinational companies, including South Korea’s LG and Samsung and U.S. firm Carrier, have filed lawsuits against the Indian government over new e-waste recycling regulations. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reviewed petitions disputing rules that significantly increase the payments manufacturers must make to recyclers.
Under the updated policy, producers are required to pay a minimum of 22 rupees (approximately $0.26) per kilogram for recycling electronic goods. Companies argue that this change could triple their costs, as the new rate is reportedly 5 to 15 times higher than current market prices.
Carrier, in a detailed 380-page legal filing cited by Reuters, claimed the policy is arbitrary and unjust. The firm argued that recyclers are willing to operate at previous rates, and the government should not interfere in private contracts between producers and recyclers. “The cost burden of supporting recyclers has been unfairly placed on manufacturers,” Carrier stated.
Other electronics giants, including Japan’s Daikin, Tata-owned Voltas, Hitachi, and Indian brand Havells, have also raised objections. Hitachi and Havells had earlier filed similar legal challenges between November 2023 and March 2024.
India’s Environment Ministry responded in court by asserting that the companies had participated in stakeholder consultations dating back to 2021 and failed to present any concrete proof of arbitrariness in the policy decisions.
The Delhi High Court has postponed further hearings until August 1.
India’s electronic waste has surged dramatically, increasing from around 708,000 metric tons in 2017–18 to over 1.7 million metric tons in 2023–24, according to The Hindu.
