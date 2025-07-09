403
Czech president states EU must rethink Russia policy
(MENAFN) Czech President Petr Pavel has called on the European Union to reconsider its strategy toward Russia once the conflict in Ukraine ends, suggesting future dialogue on European security and economic cooperation. His comments, made in an interview with BBC News Ukraine, represent a shift from his previously tough stance on Moscow.
Pavel, known for his strong support of Ukraine and Western arms aid, including a now-struggling plan to deliver 1.8 million artillery shells to Kiev, acknowledged that prolonged war could come at a heavy cost. “Do we want to fight Russia indefinitely?” he asked, emphasizing the need to consider compromise to avoid further human and economic losses.
He said that following a peace deal between Moscow and Kiev, the EU could begin rebuilding Ukraine and potentially re-engage Russia on matters of security and business. Pavel noted that many Europeans prefer peaceful relations with Russia, even if they don’t support its policies.
Despite this, he stressed that the EU would not recognize territories annexed by Russia from Ukraine, including Crimea and four other regions that voted to join Russia in referendums Moscow held in 2014 and 2022.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a separate interview with Hungarian media, restated Russia’s demand that these regions be officially acknowledged as Russian territory in any peace agreement. Lavrov also criticized the EU for becoming, in his words, a militarized extension of NATO, warning this trend poses risks to all of Europe.
