PM KISAN Scheme: About 2 Lakh Farmers Draw Benefits In MP's Damoh

MENAFN - IANS) Damoh, July 9 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers by providing them financial assistance.

Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000/- per year is transferred in three equal instalments into the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The scheme, having been well-received by farmers across the country, is yielding good results in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the latest estimates, a total of 1,87,072 farmers are getting the benefit of this scheme.

Every needy farmer in the district is subscribing to the farmer-friendly scheme and eventually benefiting from it.

Farmer Ujyar Singh Lodhi, who owns 5 acres of land in Jamunkheda village, said that he gets Rs 2,000 every four months under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

"The monetary help under PM-KISAN is very useful for us. We use it for farming, for the education of children, for buying seeds and for ploughing the fields. We are very grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who brought this scheme to provide Rs 6,000 financial assistance to small farmers," he said.

Another farmer, Anand Yadav, a resident of Bisnakhedi village, said that under the PM-KISAN Yojana, he gets help of Rs 2,000 after every four months from the Central government.

Expressing happiness, he said that the Modi government is doing very good work for the farming community.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi has transferred money into the accounts of farmers for the 19th time in February this year.

At an event in Bihar's Bhagalpur, PM Modi released the 19th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, benefitting over 9.8 crore farmers, including 2.41 crore female farmers across the country. The beneficiaries received direct financial assistance exceeding Rs 22,000 crore through the DBT.