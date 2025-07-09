The World Between Lines And Symbols: An Interactive Art Workshop At Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

As part of its ongoing efforts to empower young minds and promote the role of women, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library hosted an art workshop titled“The World Between Lines and Symbols” in collaboration with SEA MORE. Polish architect Tyska Lewandowska, a specialist in urban planning and wooden map design, led the session.

The workshop delved into the fascinating world of maps and atlases, offering participants an engaging blend of creativity and precision. Attendees explored the art of cartography from both historical and technical perspectives, from the earliest clay maps of Babylon and the contributions of Greek and Arab geographers to the modern revolution brought by satellite imagery and geographic information systems.

Lewandowska shared her journey of turning passion into a business, merging urban design with the marine environment through her handcrafted layered wooden maps, which portray ocean depths and land topography. She also presented live samples of her work, where art meets geography.

Participants learned to interpret map language, including symbols, contour lines, coordinate systems, and projection types, before creating their paper maps using basic tools and planning techniques.

Lewandowska highlighted the evolution of maps into powerful digital tools that now serve various sectors, from everyday navigation to scientific research and city planning. Despite these technological advancements, she stressed that maps remain essential for understanding the world around us.

The workshop attracted a wide and diverse audience of all ages and backgrounds and witnessed lively engagement. Participants expressed their appreciation for the library's initiative and the chance to take part in such a unique and hands-on experience.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library continues to offer innovative programmes that inspire young people and broaden their creative horizons.