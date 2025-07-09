Agricultural Producer Price Index Rises 11.4% In First Five Months Of 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 9 (Petra) -- The cumulative agricultural producer price index (APPI) for the first five months of 2025 reached 118.2 points, marking an increase of 11.4 percent compared to 106.1 points recorded during the same period in 2024, according to the Department of Statistics.The department's monthly report issued Wednesday indicated that agricultural producer prices rose for several crops, most notably hot peppers, green sweet peppers, and colored sweet peppers, which together held a relative importance of 48.3 percent in the index.Conversely, the average APPI declined for certain crops, chiefly potatoes, eggplants, and tomatoes, which collectively accounted for 51.7 percent of relative importance.In May alone, the agricultural producer price index stood at 145.1 points, up from 122.6 points in May 2024, representing an 18.3 percent increase.On a monthly basis, the index climbed 20.9 percent in May compared to April, when it stood at 119.9 points. The increase was primarily driven by higher prices for crops such as white cabbage, lemons, and loose green chickpeas, with these items representing 66.5 percent of the crops contributing to the increase.Meanwhile, the price index fell for several crops, including melons, green onions, and dry onions, whose combined relative importance amounted to 33.5 percent.When comparing May to April, prices for a group of crops rose by 14.8 percent, led by lemons, dates, and bananas. However, prices fell for other crops, particularly apricots, nectarines, and jute mallow, which together represented 85.2 percent of the crops experiencing declines.