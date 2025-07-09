403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Agricultural Producer Price Index Rises 11.4% In First Five Months Of 2025
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 9 (Petra) -- The cumulative agricultural producer price index (APPI) for the first five months of 2025 reached 118.2 points, marking an increase of 11.4 percent compared to 106.1 points recorded during the same period in 2024, according to the Department of Statistics.
The department's monthly report issued Wednesday indicated that agricultural producer prices rose for several crops, most notably hot peppers, green sweet peppers, and colored sweet peppers, which together held a relative importance of 48.3 percent in the index.
Conversely, the average APPI declined for certain crops, chiefly potatoes, eggplants, and tomatoes, which collectively accounted for 51.7 percent of relative importance.
In May alone, the agricultural producer price index stood at 145.1 points, up from 122.6 points in May 2024, representing an 18.3 percent increase.
On a monthly basis, the index climbed 20.9 percent in May compared to April, when it stood at 119.9 points. The increase was primarily driven by higher prices for crops such as white cabbage, lemons, and loose green chickpeas, with these items representing 66.5 percent of the crops contributing to the increase.
Meanwhile, the price index fell for several crops, including melons, green onions, and dry onions, whose combined relative importance amounted to 33.5 percent.
When comparing May to April, prices for a group of crops rose by 14.8 percent, led by lemons, dates, and bananas. However, prices fell for other crops, particularly apricots, nectarines, and jute mallow, which together represented 85.2 percent of the crops experiencing declines.
Amman, July 9 (Petra) -- The cumulative agricultural producer price index (APPI) for the first five months of 2025 reached 118.2 points, marking an increase of 11.4 percent compared to 106.1 points recorded during the same period in 2024, according to the Department of Statistics.
The department's monthly report issued Wednesday indicated that agricultural producer prices rose for several crops, most notably hot peppers, green sweet peppers, and colored sweet peppers, which together held a relative importance of 48.3 percent in the index.
Conversely, the average APPI declined for certain crops, chiefly potatoes, eggplants, and tomatoes, which collectively accounted for 51.7 percent of relative importance.
In May alone, the agricultural producer price index stood at 145.1 points, up from 122.6 points in May 2024, representing an 18.3 percent increase.
On a monthly basis, the index climbed 20.9 percent in May compared to April, when it stood at 119.9 points. The increase was primarily driven by higher prices for crops such as white cabbage, lemons, and loose green chickpeas, with these items representing 66.5 percent of the crops contributing to the increase.
Meanwhile, the price index fell for several crops, including melons, green onions, and dry onions, whose combined relative importance amounted to 33.5 percent.
When comparing May to April, prices for a group of crops rose by 14.8 percent, led by lemons, dates, and bananas. However, prices fell for other crops, particularly apricots, nectarines, and jute mallow, which together represented 85.2 percent of the crops experiencing declines.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment