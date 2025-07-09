Find Me Gluten Free Features Eagan's Favorite BBQ For Safe And Satisfying Catering

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)ZZQ Smokehouse, the beloved barbecue destination located at 3390 Coachman Road, Eagan, MN, is proud to announce its recent recognition on Find Me Gluten Free, the nation's premier guide to allergen-safe dining. This distinction celebrates ZZQ Smokehouse's dedicated efforts to provide inclusive, flavorful BBQ catering that's entirely gluten-free by design-bringing peace of mind and unforgettable taste to gluten-sensitive diners.

“Being featured on Find Me Gluten Free is a huge honor for us because it reflects the trust and appreciation of a community that often has limited dining options,” explained a representative of ZZQ Smokehouse.“Our goal has always been to make everyone feel welcome at the table-and this spotlight reinforces that commitment.”

From rubs and sauces to boxed lunches and large-scale catering packages, ZZQ Smokehouse takes gluten safety seriously. The entire menu is crafted gluten-free from the ground up. Sauces and rubs are carefully formulated without hidden wheat or gluten ingredients, and rigorous cross-contamination safeguards are maintained in the kitchen. Staff receive training on gluten awareness, ensuring that every guest-whether managing celiac disease or a mild sensitivity-can indulge in brisket, ribs, pulled pork, wings, and scratch-made sides without concern.

Another spokesperson noted,“When guests leave reviews saying they finally feel safe eating barbecue again, that means everything to us. It's more than just food-it's about creating a space where everyone can enjoy a great meal without worry”.

ZZQ Smokehouse caters to offices and events with individually boxed lunch options, thoughtfully designed for convenience and safety. Most popular are its smoked pulled pork or chopped chicken sandwich boxes, packaged with choice of gluten-free sides and sauces. These individually sealed meals ensure no cross-contact, making them ideal for corporate events or personal takeout.

With rising demand, ZZQ has expanded its online ordering and catering capabilities. Through ezCater and its own website, clients can now select from a full array of gluten-free menus-from boxed lunches to multi-meat catering packages. Options include brisket, pulled pork, chopped chicken, and specialty sides like mac'n'cheese, potato salad, smokehouse beans, and coleslaw-all available in pre-portioned service trays. Delivery minimums and scheduling are handled seamlessly through the online platform.

This upgraded digital system allows businesses and individuals in Eagan and greater Twin Cities to place orders easily and schedule delivery for corporate luncheons, family gatherings, or social events-all while guaranteeing safe, gluten-free meals.

What sets ZZQ Smokehouse apart is its dedication to true barbecue craftsmanship combined with allergen-conscious operations. Their meats are slow-smoked for hours to preserve tenderness, and all flavors-from Carolina-style rubs to signature house-made sauces and fry sauces-are bold and authentic. Diners consistently praise the quality of the brisket, ribs, pulled pork, and sauces, citing“incredible variety,”“authentic flavor,” and“whole-menu gluten-free by design” among their top reasons for returning.

About ZZQ Smokehouse

Founded in Eagan, Minnesota, ZZQ Smokehouse is a locally owned barbecue restaurant passionate about delivering bold and authentic smoked meats with a menu entirely gluten-free by design. From savory brisket and tender ribs to scratch-made sides and sauces, ZZQ offers an inclusive experience that caters to all dietary needs-without compromising flavor. The restaurant features dine-in, takeout, delivery, boxed lunches, and full-service catering, with an easy-to-use online ordering system. ZZQ Smokehouse has earned consistent praise for its commitment to quality, safety, and deliciousness.

Contact Information

ZZQ Smokehouse

3390 Coachman Road

Eagan, MN 55121

Website: