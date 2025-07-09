Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Latvia Rolls Out Red Carpet For Albanian FM For Bilateral Talks

Latvia Rolls Out Red Carpet For Albanian FM For Bilateral Talks


2025-07-09 06:06:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Today, Latvia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Baiba Braže, hosts Albania's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Igli Hasani, on a working visit to Riga, Trend reports.

During the diplomatic engagement, the two ministers are conducting discussions aimed at fortifying bilateral relations between Latvia and Albania, enhancing collaborative efforts within the NATO framework, and propelling Albania's accession trajectory into the European Union. The assembly additionally encompasses geopolitical stability considerations and aligned international diplomatic objectives.

Minister Hasani's visit highlights Albania's unwavering dedication to its EU integration trajectory and the robust collaboration between both nations within the Euro-Atlantic framework.

MENAFN09072025000187011040ID1109778329

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search