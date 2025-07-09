Latvia Rolls Out Red Carpet For Albanian FM For Bilateral Talks
During the diplomatic engagement, the two ministers are
conducting discussions aimed at fortifying bilateral relations
between Latvia and Albania, enhancing collaborative efforts within
the NATO framework, and propelling Albania's accession trajectory
into the European Union. The assembly additionally encompasses
geopolitical stability considerations and aligned international
diplomatic objectives.
Minister Hasani's visit highlights Albania's unwavering dedication to its EU integration trajectory and the robust collaboration between both nations within the Euro-Atlantic framework.
