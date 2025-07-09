Engagelab Showcases Omnichannel Engagement And AI Innovation At The Martech Summit Hong Kong

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EngageLab, a global leader in customer engagement and marketing technology, proudly participated in The MarTech Summit Hong Kong , one of Asia's premier events for marketing technology professionals. The summit brought together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to explore the latest trends and breakthroughs shaping the future of MarTech.

This year's summit featured senior marketing executives from world-renowned brands such as JPMorgan, Yahoo, Nike, and DBS, as well as leading Hong Kong enterprises including Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Disneyland, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club. EngageLab had the valuable opportunity to engage directly with these marketing leaders, exchanging insights on omnichannel solutions and how innovative technology can drive customer engagement and business growth in today's digital landscape.









During the summit, a senior executive from a leading international airline initiated an in-depth discussion with EngageLab regarding the challenges and opportunities of implementing a true omnichannel engagement strategy. The conversation focused on how to seamlessly integrate mobile app notifications, email, SMS, and WhatsApp to ensure timely, personalized communication with passengers throughout their journey-from booking and check-in to real-time updates and post-flight feedback. The airline was particularly interested in EngageLab's proven ability to deliver high-concurrency messaging with industry-leading deliverability, as well as its robust compliance and data privacy standards for global operations.

At the event, EngageLab showcased its cutting-edge solutions, including marketing automation and omnichannel (AppPush, WebPush, Email, SMS, WhatsApp and OTP). These solutions empower businesses to achieve seamless, personalized, and efficient customer engagement across every touchpoint-helping brands accelerate digital transformation and drive sustainable global growth.

“We are honored to join The MarTech Summit Hong Kong and connect with industry peers who are passionate about innovation and customer-centric growth,” said Tanya Quan, Marketing Director at EngageLab.“Our mission is to empower businesses with robust, scalable, and intelligent engagement tools that unlock new opportunities in the digital era.”

As a trusted partner to hundreds of leading enterprises across technology, e-commerce, finance, media, and more, EngageLab remains committed to delivering best-in-class solutions that drive business value and customer success worldwide.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is a world-leading AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solution provider, unites technology and versatility to offer seamless customer interactions and marketing automation across every channel, including Email, AppPush, WebPush, OTP, SMS and WhatsApp Business. It empowers businesses to build lasting relationships and achieve higher conversions and retention. With a strong focus on innovation and performance, EngageLab supports businesses in over 220 countries and regions, delivering more than 1 million messages every second across various channels.

