BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANK APPOINTS JILLIAN CUTRONE VICE PRESIDENT, MARKETING

- Pamela Montpelier, Senior Vice President, Growth and Experience OfficerBALLSTON SPA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Christopher R. Dowd , President and CEO of Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB) , today announced Jillian Cutrone has joined the bank as its new Vice President of Marketing. Cutrone brings a diverse background of marketing experience, having worked across several industries including financial services, technology, and consumer electronics.In this role, Cutrone will oversee the development of key marketing programs that align with the bank's long-term vision and key strategic goals. She will lead the marketing team, focusing on brand awareness, community engagement, and enhancing the bank's mission of supporting the financial needs of BSNB's community.“We're thrilled to welcome Jillian to our growing marketing team,” noted Pamela Montpelier, Senior Vice President, Growth and Experience Officer.“As a seasoned marketing professional who has launched many successful campaigns, Jillian brings creativity, enthusiasm and a strategic approach to her work. As we look to expand our branding efforts and pursue growth in the Capital Region, she will be a tremendous asset to our organization.”Prior to joining BSNB, Cutrone served as Director of Marketing at Kitware, Inc., a locally based open-source software company. She also previously held roles at Arrow Financial Corporation in Glens Falls, and Nikon, Inc., one of the world's leading imaging companies. She holds a bachelor's degree in communications and history from The University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania.“As the oldest bank in Saratoga County, Ballston Spa National Bank has a rich history rooted in strong customer relationships and a deep commitment to the community,” said Cutrone.“I'm honored to join a values-driven bank where people genuinely care about their customers and the communities they serve. Helping meet the needs of individuals, families, and businesses is what motivates me, and I'm excited to be part of a team that shares that passion.”Cutrone resides in Wilton, New York with her family. In her free time, she enjoys traveling with her family, reading, doing puzzles, and taking part in community activities.MEDIA CONTACTSPamela J. Montpelier, Senior Vice President,Growth and Experience Officer(518) 363-8634...Tara Goodwin, Goodwin Consulting(617) 650-2644...ABOUT BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANKBallston Spa National Bank (BSNB) is a locally focused, relationship-driven community bank invested in making a difference not only for customers but its community. With 13 locations headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY BSNB offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals, families, municipalities, nonprofits, and businesses throughout New York's greater Capital Region. Learn more about BSNB's offerings here. To become part of BSNB's online community, please visit Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

