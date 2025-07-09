403
Turksat 6A marks one year in space
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s first homegrown communications satellite, Turksat 6A, has successfully completed its initial year in space, reflecting the nation’s advancing capabilities in space technology, Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced on Tuesday.
Launched on July 9, 2024, Turksat 6A represents a milestone in Türkiye’s dedication to engineering, science, and technological innovation. The project took nearly ten years of development before the satellite’s deployment.
According to Uraloglu, Turksat 6A opens new avenues for Türkiye in sectors such as communications, defense, scientific research, and global data networks. Over its first year orbiting Earth, the satellite project contributed significantly to the growth of skilled professionals and enhanced domestic expertise in satellite technology.
The minister highlighted that the satellite program also stimulated job creation within the space industry, starting with the foundation of the Turkish Aerospace Industries’ Space Systems Assembly, Integration, and Test Center.
More than 80% of Turksat 6A’s components were produced domestically. The Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Institution was responsible for developing key parts including the satellite’s management unit, reaction wheel, and electronic propulsion subsystem.
