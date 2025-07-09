China Badmouths French Rafale To Rewire Indo-Pacific Arms Deals

MENAFN - Asia Times) China has launched a digital dogfight against France, using disinformation and diplomatic pressure to undermine Rafale fighter jet sales and promote Chinese alternatives across the Indo-Pacific.

This month, the Associated Press (AP) reported that French intelligence officials have accused China of orchestrating a targeted disinformation campaign aimed at harming the reputation and sales of Dassault Aviation's Rafale fighter jet, particularly after its deployment in the India-Pakistan conflict in May.

The supposed initiative, led by Chinese defense attachés through foreign embassies, involved lobbying countries such as Indonesia to reconsider their procurement plans and choose Chinese-made alternatives. Online activity surged during the four-day conflict, with over 1,000 new accounts disseminating manipulated imagery, AI-generated content, and simulated combat depictions to portray Rafales as underperforming.

French Air Force General Jérôme Bellanger confirmed that India lost three aircraft: one Rafale, one Sukhoi, and one Mirage 2000. He also dismissed the claims of five Rafale shootdowns as disinformation. The first known Rafale combat loss has prompted global scrutiny among client states.

France's Defense Ministry described the campaign as an attack not only on a weapons platform but also on its strategic industrial reputation. With 323 jets exported, including 42 ordered by Indonesia, the Rafale remains central to France's Indo-Pacific outreach.

China's defense ministry rejected the allegations as“groundless rumors.” Observers believe China aims to weaken Western defense ties in Asia. AP reviewed intelligence shared on condition of anonymity.

Explaining China's possible disinformation strategy, Dexter Roberts, in a December 2020 Atlantic Council report , outlined how Beijing employs disinformation as a strategic instrument to shape global narratives, undermine the credibility of rival powers, and enhance its“discourse power” in critical domains like defense.