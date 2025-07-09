Collaborative Robot Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 With Universal Robots, FANUC, ABB, Techman Robot, Aubo, Robotics Technology Co, And Kuka Leading
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|347
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.42 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.38 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Higher Return on Investment Than Traditional Industrial Robotic Systems Increased Demand in E-Commerce and Logistics Sectors Significant Benefits for Businesses of All Sizes Easy Programming of Cobots
Challenges
- Inherent Payload and Speed Limitations Difficulties in Adapting to New Standards and Cybersecurity Challenges Related to Connected Robots
Opportunities
- Increasing Focus of Automation Experts on Pairing Robotic Arms with Mobile Platforms Growing Number of Subscriptions for Robotics-as-a-Service Model Rising Demand for Automation in Healthcare Industry
Case Studies
- Seat Components - Streamlining Gearbox Manufacturing with Collaborative Robots Finnish Manufacturer Overcoming Welding Capacity Challenges with ABB Gofa Cobots Action Plastics - Transforming Production with Ob7 Collaborative Robots ABB Gofa Cobot Boosts Production Capacity for Metec Napco Brands - Revolutionizing Coffee Bean Packaging with Collaborative Robots
Company Profiles
- Universal Robots A/S Fanuc Corporation ABB Techman Robot Inc. Aubo (Beijing) Robotics Technology Co. Ltd. Kuka AG Doosan Robotics Inc. Denso Corporation Yaskawa Electric Corporation Rethink Robotics Siasun Robot & Automation Co. Ltd. Franka Robotics GmbH Comau S.P.A. F&P Robotics AG Staubli International AG Bosch Rexroth AG Productive Robotics LLC Neura Robotics GmbH Elephantrobotics Elite Robots Niryo Hanwha Corporation Omron Adept Technology, Inc. Mip Robotics Kawasaki Robotics Dobot Jaka Robotics Huiling-Tech Robotic Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Collaborative Robot Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment