Collaborative Robot Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 With Universal Robots, FANUC, ABB, Techman Robot, Aubo, Robotics Technology Co, And Kuka Leading

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collaborative Robot Market by Payload, Component, Application, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global collaborative robot market is set to expand from USD 1.42 billion in 2025 to USD 3.38 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 18.9%

These robots, known for enhancing operational efficiency, reducing labor costs, and improving workplace safety, are becoming increasingly popular across industries due to their flexibility and ease of integration. They provide a quick return on investment and can be easily adapted for various tasks, making them invaluable for dynamic production settings. This versatility is a key factor in their growing market presence.

Key Players In The Collaborative Robot Market Include Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Abb (Switzerland), Techman Robot Inc. (Taiwan), Aubo (Beijing) Robotics Technology Co., Ltd (China), Kuka Ag (Germany), Among Others.

Hardware Components to Dominate 2030 Market

Hardware components, such as sensors, actuators, controllers, and robotic arms, are fundamental to collaborative robots (cobots). Rising demand for robust and sophisticated robotic systems is driving investment in high-performance hardware. Innovations in lightweight materials and miniaturization further emphasize the importance of hardware, ensuring these components are pivotal to effective human-robot collaboration.

Handling Applications Lead Market Growth

The handling application segment is expanding due to high demands for material handling, picking, placing, packing, and palletizing. Cobots excel in these areas due to their precision, repeatability, and capability to safely collaborate with humans. Industries such as logistics, electronics, and automotive adopt cobots for enhanced workflow efficiency, driven by their flexibility and seamless integration.

China Leads Asia Pacific Market by 2030

China is a key player in the Asia Pacific collaborative robot market, bolstered by its industrial automation push and robust manufacturing base. The electronics, automotive, and consumer goods sectors drive demand for flexible automation solutions. Cobots find a favorable environment due to ease of deployment and cost efficiency, supported by initiatives like Made in China 2025 which propel smart factory development.

Report Highlights



Study coverage categorizes the market by payload, component, application, industry, and region. It details drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities through 2030.

Key Benefits: Insights on revenue approximations, competitive landscape, market drivers, and strategies help stakeholders refine business strategies.

Focus Areas: Analysis of drivers like ROI benefits, industry demands, and cobot programming ease; restraints in low-payload robot preferences; opportunities in robotic-arm pairing with mobile platforms, and challenges such as payload limitations and adapting to new standards.

Product Development: Detailed insights into new technologies, R&D activities, and the latest products.

Market Diversification: Information on new products, services, and investments in untapped regions. Competitive Assessment: Market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leaders like Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), FANUC CORPORATION (Japan), among others.

Key Attributes:

