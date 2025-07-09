403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Finance Minister states benefits of disarming PKK on economy
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek has stated that the disarmament of the terrorist PKK will lead to “massive economic gains” for the region. Speaking at the UK-Türkiye Islamic Finance Forum in London, Simsek also detailed his country’s bold Islamic finance initiatives and broader economic reform plans.
Addressing the forum, which was organized by the UK’s Department for Business and Trade alongside Türkiye’s Participation Banks Associations, Simsek stressed Türkiye’s strategic shift toward Western alliances. “We are re-anchoring to the West … and we rely on the UK in making sure that we stay close,” he said.
He added, “We are pulling out of geopolitical recessions of the last decade,” underlining the ongoing importance of strong ties with the UK even after Brexit. Simsek pointed out that the UK was a key supporter when it was in the EU and remains an important partner, alongside the United States and the EU.
Highlighting Türkiye’s role as a regional mediator, he described the country as “your best partner in terms of mediating conflicts and building peace — whether you talk about Russia-Ukraine, Armenia-Azerbaijan, or stabilizing Syria.”
On the topic of the PKK, Simsek affirmed, “it's happening,” referring to the group’s disarmament and disbanding. He emphasized that this progress would unlock significant economic benefits and foster “a more inclusive and democratic society.”
Addressing the forum, which was organized by the UK’s Department for Business and Trade alongside Türkiye’s Participation Banks Associations, Simsek stressed Türkiye’s strategic shift toward Western alliances. “We are re-anchoring to the West … and we rely on the UK in making sure that we stay close,” he said.
He added, “We are pulling out of geopolitical recessions of the last decade,” underlining the ongoing importance of strong ties with the UK even after Brexit. Simsek pointed out that the UK was a key supporter when it was in the EU and remains an important partner, alongside the United States and the EU.
Highlighting Türkiye’s role as a regional mediator, he described the country as “your best partner in terms of mediating conflicts and building peace — whether you talk about Russia-Ukraine, Armenia-Azerbaijan, or stabilizing Syria.”
On the topic of the PKK, Simsek affirmed, “it's happening,” referring to the group’s disarmament and disbanding. He emphasized that this progress would unlock significant economic benefits and foster “a more inclusive and democratic society.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment