AI Certs® Launches Bitcoin+ Securitytm To Equip Professionals With Next-Gen Cryptocurrency Protection Skills

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As cryptocurrency adoption accelerates, so do the risks. High-profile wallet breaches, sophisticated phishing attacks, and emerging vulnerabilities in decentralized networks are no longer rare events; they're weekly headlines. In response to this escalating threat landscape, AI CERTs, a globally trusted name in role-focused, vendor-aligned artificial intelligence certifications , has launched Bitcoin+ SecurityTM. This specialized certification equips professionals with tactical and technical knowledge to secure Bitcoin ecosystems.The Bitcoin Security certificaion is engineered for the frontline defenders of the digital finance revolution. Whether you're a cybersecurity analyst, blockchain developer, wallet provider, or IT leader, this program delivers an in-depth, hands-on curriculum to identify risks, defend infrastructure, and protect crypto assets in a decentralized world. It's the first stop for anyone looking to specialize in the fast-growing domain of Bitcoin security.The curriculum spans 11 high-impact modules, covering everything from consensus protocols and transaction-level security to wallet hardening, network protocols, known exploits, and future threat modeling. Learners also engage with tools like Blockchain API, Bitcoin Core, Blockchair, and BIP32, gaining the real-world experience needed to audit, secure, and scale Bitcoin-based systems effectively.Available in two flexible formats: a 5-day instructor-led format (live or virtual) or a 30-hour self-paced option, the course includes e-books, podcasts, AI mentorship, assessments, and a full exam prep guide. Participants complete their training with a 90-minute online proctored exam (50 questions; 70% to pass). Successful candidates earn an industry-recognized credential and blockchain-authenticated digital badge.While not mandatory, a working knowledge of Bitcoin fundamentals, blockchain principles, and basic programming (e.g., Python, C++, JavaScript) might help candidates understand the concepts better. The course is ideal for those eager to go beyond general blockchain literacy and specialize in security.The global crypto security market is forecast to grow from $3.2 billion in 2025 to over $23.4 billion by 2035, and the demand for professionals with Bitcoin-specific security expertise is already outpacing supply. With regulators tightening compliance norms and organizations integrating Bitcoin into payment and treasury systems, the stakes have never been higher.Bitcoin+ SecurityTM prepares today's developers, engineers, and security leads to become tomorrow's crypto defenders. They learn to handle evolving exploits, apply best practices, and strengthen decentralized systems.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams-AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 45+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit

Chintan Dave

AI CERTs

+ + 1646-429-0343

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.