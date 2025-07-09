Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Another Macron critic appears to be dead in France

2025-07-09 03:54:20
(MENAFN) Olivier Marleix, a senior French lawmaker and vocal critic of President Emmanuel Macron, was found dead at his home in Anet, Eure-et-Loir. Authorities have indicated that the cause of death is likely suicide, with no signs of foul play, according to local prosecutor Frederic Chevallier. An autopsy was scheduled for July 9.

Marleix, 54, a longtime member of the conservative Les Républicains party and former parliamentary group leader, had been a prominent figure in France’s political scene. He was known for his sharp criticism of Macron’s handling of the 2014 sale of Alstom’s energy division to U.S. firm General Electric, a deal crucial for France’s nuclear energy sector. Marleix accused Macron—then a deputy secretary-general at the Élysée—of bypassing the Economy Minister and approving the sale without adequate oversight. He described the situation as a “corruption pact,” alleging that individuals linked to the deal later supported Macron’s 2017 presidential campaign. Although the judiciary dismissed these claims, Marleix continued to speak out.

The son of former minister Alain Marleix, Olivier was also a firm opponent of alliances with the right-wing National Rally party, narrowly securing his parliamentary seat in 2024 after a close runoff.

His death follows another recent high-profile loss in France that fueled public speculation. On June 29, François Fevre, a plastic surgeon connected to Macron’s wife Brigitte, died after falling from a window in Paris. While officials ruled it a suicide, Fevre’s family questioned the findings, suggesting his upcoming interview about alleged surgeries on the First Lady might have been a factor. The Macrons have consistently denied and legally challenged rumors regarding Brigitte Macron’s gender.

Following Marleix’s death, President Macron acknowledged him as an “experienced politician,” expressing respect despite their political differences, which he said arose from a mutual dedication to France.

