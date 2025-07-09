403
S. Korea Returns Six North Korean Fishermen After Rescue
(MENAFN) South Korea on Wednesday returned six North Korean fishermen who had been rescued after inadvertently crossing into southern waters near the disputed maritime boundary, according to a local news agency.
The fishermen, traveling in a wooden boat, had crossed the Northern Limit Line—the unofficial maritime demarcation line—earlier in the day.
They were recovered by South Korean authorities after drifting into the East Sea and Yellow Sea earlier this year.
"At the moment of repatriation, the North Korea patrol vessel was waiting at the transfer point, and the (repatriated) boat returned on its own," stated an unnamed official from South Korea's unification ministry.
This repatriation follows a series of similar incidents in recent months. In May, South Korea rescued four North Koreans aboard a vessel that had strayed into the East Sea. A comparable situation occurred in March, when two North Korean nationals were rescued in the Yellow Sea.
Despite Pyongyang's continued silence in response to Seoul’s repeated repatriation proposals—communicated via the U.S.-led UN Command—South Korea proceeded with the return.
A similar unilateral repatriation took place in May 2017, when communication between the two Koreas was severed. At that time, six North Korean fishermen were sent back after being rescued in South Korean waters.
