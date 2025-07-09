403
Trump Targets BRICS with Tariff Threats
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to nations associated with the BRICS alliance, stating they would be subjected to a 10 percent tariff.
He accused the coalition of attempting to undermine the United States.
“They have to pay 10% if they're in BRICS because BRICS was set up to hurt us,” Trump remarked during a Cabinet session held at the White House.
The President further explained that “BRICS was set up to degenerate our dollar and take our dollar or sustain it, and take it off as the standard.”
He emphasized, “That’s okay, if they want to play that game, but I can play that game, too.”
Highlighting his stance, Trump reiterated that “anybody that's in BRICS is getting a 10% charge.” He continued, “they're gonna have to pay 10% tariff just for that one thing, and they won’t be a member alone.”
Turning his attention to transatlantic economic relations, Trump noted a shift in the European Union's approach to the US.
“They treated us very badly until recently. Now they’re treating us very nicely. It’s like a different world,” he observed.
Regarding potential developments, he mentioned, “We’re probably two days off from sending them a letter. We are talking to them. I just want you to (know) a letter means a (tariffs) deal.”
Trump also criticized South Korea, particularly in relation to the American military's presence there, describing it as a financial burden.
“We rebuilt South Korea. We stayed there. It’s okay. We rebuilt it. And we stayed there. And they pay us very little for the military,” he stated.
He added, “I said to South Korea as an example, you know, we give you free military, essentially very little, and I think you should pay us USD10 billion a year. And they went crazy, but they agreed,” Trump asserted.
