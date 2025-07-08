MENAFN - GetNews)



Lawton, OK - Phoco Services, a leading provider of professional tech repair and network services, is proud to announce its registration across major voice search platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Google Assistant. This strategic move enhances the company's digital presence and makes it easier than ever for customers to find and connect with Phoco Services using just their voice.

Voice search is rapidly transforming how consumers locate businesses and services. By ensuring its visibility on voice-enabled devices, Phoco Services is taking a forward-thinking step to improve accessibility, drive high-quality local leads, and meet the growing demand for hands-free digital search.

“Whether you're asking Siri to find a tablet repair shop near you or telling Alexa your computer needs fixing, Phoco Services will now be right there at the top of the results,” said a company representative.“This is all part of our commitment to providing seamless support and making it easier for customers to get the tech help they need.”

Located at 6420 NW Arrowhead Dr., Lawton, Oklahoma 73505 , Phoco Services offers a wide range of solutions, including:



Mobile Repair – Fast, reliable phone repair to keep you connected.

Computer Repair – Professional solutions for laptops, desktops, and Macs.

TV/Game Console Repair – High-quality fixes for your favorite entertainment devices.

Tablet Repair – Affordable solutions for cracked screens, battery issues, and more.

Network/RMM Services – Smart business networking and remote monitoring for growth-ready IT infrastructure. Quality Support & Akko Device Insurance – Top-tier customer care and added protection for your devices.



Phoco's voice search optimization is part of its broader strategy to harness the latest technology and marketing tools to serve its customers better. By becoming voice-search friendly, the company ensures that users can easily discover its services in moments of need-whether they're at home, in the car, or on the go.

Customers can now say things like:



“Hey Google, find mobile repair near me.”

“Alexa, who fixes TVs in Lawton?” “Siri, call Phoco Services.”



To learn more about Phoco Services or to schedule a repair, visit , call (580) 634-5708 , or email ... .

Phoco Services – Fast, Reliable, Local Tech Repair You Can Trust.