Haulaway Junk Removal Plays A Key Role In Preparing Oldham County Homes For Sale

Louisville, KY - July 8, 2025 - Haulaway Junk Removal is helping homeowners in Oldham County, including popular neighborhoods like Crescent Hill and Old Brownsboro, prepare their properties for sale through fast, dependable junk removal services. As real estate activity increases during the warmer months, sellers are relying on the local company to clear clutter quickly and make homes more attractive to buyers.

Led by owners Blake Ackerson and Brennin Scherpf, Haulaway Junk Removal is known for delivering prompt and professional cleanout services across the greater Louisville area. The company supports homeowners, agents, and property managers with cleanouts that help listings stand out in today's competitive housing market.

“We've seen an uptick in homeowners getting their spaces cleaned up before selling,” said Ackerson.“A clutter-free property always makes a stronger first impression, and our team is here to make that happen.”

Supporting Crescent Hill, Old Brownsboro, and Beyond

Crescent Hill and Old Brownsboro are in high demand for buyers, and sellers in these areas are using Haulaway's services to boost curb appeal, remove junk from basements and garages, and create more presentable interiors. The company offers full-service junk removal for residential properties, including furniture removal, yard waste hauling, appliance pickups, and general clutter disposal.

Their work often supports staging efforts, last-minute cleanups before open houses, and post-renovation debris removal. With flexible scheduling and fast turnaround times, Haulaway Junk Removal adapts to the timelines of sellers and real estate professionals.

Cleanouts That Prioritize Recycling and Donation

Beyond hauling items away, Haulaway Junk Removal makes sustainability a priority. The team sorts collected materials and directs usable items to local charities through recycling and donation programs. Recyclables such as metals and plastics are separated out, while items in good condition are donated when possible.

“We try to keep as much as we can out of the landfill,” said Scherpf.“Many homeowners in Oldham County appreciate that we offer an eco-conscious alternative.”

This commitment has made the company a trusted choice not only for its efficiency, but also for its ethical approach to junk hauling.

Helping Sellers Get Homes Market-Ready

From attics to garages, the company's cleanout crews handle every area of the home. Sellers preparing to list their properties often find themselves overwhelmed by years of accumulated items. Haulaway Junk Removal simplifies the process by offering clear pricing, efficient service, and same-day availability for urgent projects.

Homeowners can visit the company's Google Business Profile to read reviews from customers across Louisville who value their professionalism, reliability, and no-hassle experience.

Available Now Across Louisville and Oldham County

Haulaway Junk Removal is currently scheduling cleanouts across Louisville, with a focus on Oldham County communities like Crescent Hill and Old Brownsboro. Whether homeowners are downsizing, relocating, or preparing to sell, the company offers a reliable solution for clearing out unwanted items.

About Haulaway Junk Removal

Haulaway Junk Removal is a locally owned junk removal company based in Louisville, KY. Co-owned by Blake Ackerson and Brennin Scherpf, the company provides residential and commercial junk removal in Louisville and surrounding areas. Services include property cleanouts, yard debris removal, appliance disposal, and donation pickups. Haulaway Junk Removal is committed to responsible disposal practices that prioritize recycling and community donation.