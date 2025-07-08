JSW Infrastructure Secures Rs 740 Crore Container Berth Development Contract At Kolkata Port

MENAFN - KNN India)JSW Infrastructure Limited has been awarded a contract worth Rs 740 crore to develop container berths at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority's Netaji Subhas Dock facility in Kolkata.

The project encompasses the reconstruction of Berth 8 and mechanisation of both Berths 7 and 8 at the port facility.

The development will be executed under a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) framework through a public-private partnership model, with JSW Infrastructure receiving a 30-year concession period for operations.

Construction activities are scheduled to complete within two years, with JSW Infrastructure able to commence operations during the construction phase.

The company cited Kolkata's consistent cargo volumes as a factor supporting early operational commencement. The project aligns with JSW Infrastructure's expansion strategy within the government's port privatisation programme.

The Kolkata development represents a significant addition to JSW Infrastructure's container-handling portfolio. The company currently operates the New Mangalore container terminal on India's west coast, which handles 0.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually, equivalent to 4.2 million tonnes per annum.

An ongoing expansion at New Mangalore, requiring Rs 150 crore in capital expenditure, will increase capacity to 0.35 million TEUs or 6 million tonnes per annum.

With the addition of the Kolkata project, JSW Infrastructure's total container-handling capacity approaches 1 million TEUs. The expansion forms part of the company's broader strategy to diversify its cargo portfolio through targeted investments in containerised cargo operations.

JSW Infrastructure's total cargo handling capacity currently stands at 177 million tonnes per annum as of the financial year 2025.

The company has established ambitious expansion targets, aiming to reach 400 million tonnes per annum by financial year 2030 or earlier.

This growth trajectory is supported by a comprehensive capital expenditure plan totalling Rs 39,000 crore, with Rs 30,000 crore allocated for port infrastructure and Rs 9,000 crore designated for logistics operations between financial years 2025 and 2030.

The company intends to achieve its capacity expansion goals through participation in government privatisation tenders, utilising its financial position for inorganic growth opportunities, and pursuing strategic acquisitions of port-related logistics infrastructure that add value to its existing operations.

