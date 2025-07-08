Ainewsbreaks Blusky AI Inc. (OTC: BSAI) Secures 9.3 MW Power And Land For Flagship Utah Data Center

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BluSky AI (OTC: BSAI) , a developer of modular AI data center infrastructure, announced the acquisition of its first operational site in Central, Utah, securing 9.3 MW of grid-connected power through an agreement with Digital Asset Management, LLC. In exchange for exclusive power rights, BluSky AI issued 20 million shares of restricted stock. The company also signed a ground lease with Wild Mustang Ventures LLC for 51.6 acres, with an option to purchase. These agreements position BluSky AI to launch and scale its flagship data center project with long-term power stability and operational control.

About BluSky AI Inc.

BluSky AI, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a modular data center company dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions that power the AI revolution. BluSky AI plans to revolutionize the AI compute landscape by addressing the immediate global AI supply shortage with cutting-edge, turnkey modular solutions across multiple locations. BluSky plans to transform the way AI companies access the compute power needed to drive innovation and growth.

