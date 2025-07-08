Investornewsbreaks Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) Featured In Editorial Highlighting Breakthrough Genetic Medicine Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) announced its feature in a NetworkNewsWire editorial discussing the company's precision genetic medicine platform, which targets both primary and metastatic cancer tumors using engineered viruses. With global cancer diagnoses expected to reach 35 million annually by 2050, Calidi's approach represents a potential breakthrough in addressing critical unmet needs. The company's platform aims to deliver potent genetic therapies directly to cancer sites, offering a novel and potentially disruptive solution in the fight against cancer.

Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer. Calidi's novel stem cell-based platforms are utilizing potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi's clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi's preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit the company's website at .

