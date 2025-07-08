PSE&G's Summer Relief Initiative Protecting Residential Customers From Higher Costs This Summer Moves Forward

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on PSEG NewsRoom

NEWARK, N.J., July 8, 2025 /3BL/ - Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) has announced the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) approved PSE&G's proposal to provide all residential customers with a temporary credit that will offer relief on their summer electric bills. The credit will combat the significant electric supply price increase that is the result of PJM's capacity price auction. PSE&G's relief measures, inclusive of a Summer Moratorium – an expansion of the Winter Termination Program and waiving reconnection fees – are part of PSE&G's proactive Summer Relief Initiative designed to protect residential customers from higher costs this summer.

While addressing the immediate energy supply price concerns of our customers, PSE&G is also advocating for long-term solutions to address the power supply-demand imbalance with needed new energy generation.

For the months of July and August 2025, PSE&G will apply a credit of $30, including taxes, to each residential electric customer's monthly bill. During this summer deferral period, PSE&G will continue to pay the electricity suppliers the full cost of the generation in the new electric supply rate. To recover the cost of the electricity provided and payments made to electric suppliers, PSE&G will collect from each residential electric customer's monthly bill $10 for the months of September 2025 through February 2026. As previously announced, PSE&G has decided to forego recovery of any carrying costs (i.e., interest) for the credit to customers.

As part of the agreement, the BPU also approved PSE&G's proactive proposal to waive all residential reconnection fees during the period from July 1, through September 30, 2025.

The Summer Moratorium, an expansion of the Winter Termination Program, begins July 1, 2025, providing utility shut-off protection to qualified individuals and will continue through the summer months until September 30, 2025.

“While there is broad recognition that utilities are not the cause of these price increases, PSE&G is pleased to work with Governor Murphy, the legislature and the BPU to develop measures to blunt the immediate impact of higher costs” said Kim Hanemann, president and COO, PSE&G.“As we deliver immediate support for customers, it is also time to turn our collective attention to delivering long-term solutions to address the power generation supply imbalance in the state. Our state needs a strategic, thoughtful integrated system plan to meet future demands. We remain committed to collaborating with policymakers on long-term solutions.”

PSE&G is proud of its track record of high customer satisfaction while maintaining customer affordability and award-winning reliable service. PSE&G combined electric and gas bills are nearly equivalent to their 2008 levels when adjusted for inflation.

Long-term Solutions Needed

In addition to immediate customer support, the focus must be on long-term solutions for the state's power generation supply imbalance.

For several years, PSE&G has been warning about the supply and demand imbalance in the region. It is important to address the need to generate our own energy in-state with a goal to ultimately bring down energy costs for residents and businesses.

We remain committed to working with policymakers regarding long-term solutions to these significant rate increases, including advancing policies that encourage the development of new power generation in New Jersey.

Understanding the Impact of Summer Heat on Bills

The amount of electricity needed to cool your house to 75 degrees when it's 90 degrees outside is 125% higher than when it's 85 degrees outside. Increased electric usage in summer months often coincides with high heat, frequently leading to increased electric usage as customers run their air conditioners more often.

Regardless of electric rates, customers can take steps now to understand and manage their energy usage. Customers can find valuable energy efficiency information at pseg/energyefficiency and href="" pse .

PSE&G Customer Assistance

PSE&G works directly with its customers, and with nonprofits and community organizations who work with utility customers, to inform them about energy assistance options.

PSE&G provides information regarding affordability options that customers may qualify for based on certain criteria like income eligibility (i.e., the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program [LIHEAP], or SHARES for customers who may be experiencing a temporary financial crisis).

There are also additional bill payment tools to help customers manage costs, including PSE&G's Equal Payment Plan and Deferred Payment Arrangements. PSE&G's Equal Payment Plan estimates annual energy costs, and divides bills into 12 equal monthly payments, which allows customers to levelize their monthly spend expectations. Deferred Payment Arrangements allow customers to pay a portion of past-due balances over an agreed-upon period.

Customers can find valuable energy assistance information at pseg/saveenergy .

