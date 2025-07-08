Qatar Pavilion Celebrates National Day With Special Showcase At Japan Expo 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Osaka: The Qatar Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, hosted a special celebration marking Qatar's National Day, as part of the official celebrations organised by the Expo Committee for participating countries.

The event was attended by the Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani; Her Imperial Highness Princess Hisako Takamado, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Japan and Commissioner General Jaber bin Jarallah Al Marri; HE Deputy Commissioner General and Chair of Qatar's Expo 2025 Organising Committee Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al-Thani; and HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture Dr. Ghanim bin Mubarak Al Ali. They were joined by senior officials, diplomats, and pavilion visitors from around the world.

In his remarks, HE Ambassador Jaber bin Jarallah Al Marri emphasised that celebrating Qatar National Day at such a global platform reflects a deep pride in national identity and cultural heritage, and embodies the core values upon which the State was founded, such as unity, generosity, and openness to the world.

His Excellency also highlighted that Qatar's participation at Expo 2025 reaffirms the depth of the strategic partnership with Japan and reflects the country's commitment to addressing regional and global priorities.

The celebration, the Ambassador added, offered a valuable opportunity to strengthen mutual understanding and people-to-people connections between the Qatari and Japanese communities, as well as with the broader international audience.

The Expo offers a multicultural environment that promotes cultural exchange and international cooperation, in line with Qatar National Vision aimed to foster intercultural dialogue and global cooperation.

HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture Dr. Ghanim bin Mubarak Al Ali affirmed that the National Day celebration is a significant opportunity to share Qatar's cultural heritage with a global audience. He noted that the Ministry's participation underscores its commitment to promoting cultural exchange, fostering meaningful dialogue.

HE Deputy Commissioner General and Chair of Qatar's Expo 2025 Organising Committee Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al-Thani emphasised that hosting Qatar's National Day celebration marks a proud milestone in the country's broader participation at this global event.

He noted that the celebration not only introduces the Japanese and international communities to Qatar's rich culture and aspirations but also reflects the forward-looking vision shaping its future through the Pavilion's distinctive immersive design and interactive programming.

The event featured a documentary about the State of Qatar, produced by the Ministry of Culture, followed by a series of cultural performances showcasing Qatari cultural heritage.

Following the event, HE the Minister of Culture and Her Imperial Highness, accompanied by officials and diplomats, toured both the Qatari and Japanese pavilions.

The Qatar Pavilion, under the theme "From the Coastline, We Progress”, drew significant interest from the Expo visitors, offering a vivid reflection of Qatar's national identity and the country's ongoing development journey.

The pavilion presents a rich, multi-sensory interactive experience, beginning with Qatar's maritime heritage and extending across key themes including hospitality, identity, art, architecture, nature, and innovation. It also showcases the facets of cooperation between Qatar and Japan in education, energy, economy, and culture.

At the conclusion of the event, the organising committee extended an invitation to visitors from around the world to explore the Qatar Pavilion and immerse themselves in the rich cultural essence and enduring charm of the nation.