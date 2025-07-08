4 Girls Rescued From Forced Marriage In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): The Propagation of Virtue, Prevention of Vice and Complaints Hearing Department say it has prevented forced marriages of four girls in southern Ghazni province.

Head of the Department Maulvi Mohammad Alim Naseh told Pajhwok Afghan News the first forced marriage was prevented in Kamalkhel village of Andar district.

“A man from the village wanted to give his teenage daughter in marriage to repay debt, but our Muhtasibeen stopped him from doing so and explained to him its bad consequences, and took a pledge from him that he would strictly refrain from such actions”: Naseh added.

The second incident took place in Godlo village of Qarabagh district where a girl was forced into marriage by her father against her will, which was prevented.

