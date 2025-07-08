Rahul Gandhi To Lead 'Chakka Jam' In Bihar Tomorrow Against Voter List Revision

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, July 8 (IANS) Bihar's capital is set to witness major political activity as Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Patna on July 9 to lead the Grand Alliance's 'chakka jam' against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.

LoP Rahul Gandhi will participate in a march from the Income Tax roundabout to the Election Commission office near the Bihar Assembly at 10 AM, marking his seventh visit to Bihar in the last five months.

The Congress party, along with the RJD and Left parties, has announced participation in the statewide protest, alleging that the voter list revision process is biased and anti-people.

“This is a direct attack on the voting rights of the poor, migrants, and deprived sections,” said Rajesh Ram, the Congress state president of Bihar, adding that the public will register their protest on the streets of Patna on July 9.

During the 'chakka jam', traffic is expected to be halted at major intersections and routes across Patna, with the Grand Alliance mobilising workers from across the state.

Sources indicate that LoP Rahul Gandhi may also visit the family of slain businessman Gopal Khemka, who was shot dead outside his residence near Gandhi Maidan at 11:37 PM on July 4.

The incident has triggered a political uproar, with the opposition targeting the state government over law and order.

The Election Commission began a special intensive revision in Bihar on June 24, making it mandatory for voters to fill out forms and submit any of 11 specified documents as identity proof.

The Grand Alliance, including Congress and RJD, alleges that this process could deprive migrants, Dalits, Mahadalits, and poor voters of their rights, calling the campaign a“conspiracy to block votes” ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, which are due in three months.

As the Election Commission proceeds with the voter list update, the July 9 'chakka jam' led by LoP Rahul Gandhi is expected to further intensify the political temperature in Bihar ahead of the crucial elections.