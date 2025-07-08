403
2026 Aramex Dubai to Muscat sailing race open entries The UAE’s toughest regional sailing challenges returns
(MENAFN- SOCIATE) The 2026 Aramex Dubai to Muscat Sailing Race is officially open for entries, and crews across the Gulf (and beyond) are already getting ready to race.
This isn’t a casual regatta. It’s a 360-nautical mile offshore test through one of the world’s most tactical and unpredictable sea corridors. From the shoreline of Dubai, through the narrow Strait of Hormuz, and along the dramatic Musandam coastline to Muscat, Oman.
It’s tough. It’s tactical. And it’s the best kind of unpredictable.
Race day is set for Saturday 31 January 2026. The Notice of Race is live. And early bird entries are now open.
Built on grit. Rooted in the Gulf. Open to the world.
The Aramex Dubai to Muscat race began 33 years ago as a daring challenge between friends. Today, it’s the region’s only offshore sailing adventure - and it’s still growing. Following a record-setting 2025 edition, organisers are calling for an even more diverse, ambitious fleet in 2026.
“We’re inviting boats from across the Gulf, and beyond,” said Race Director David Worrall. “If you’re based in the region, now’s the time to make the leap offshore. And if you’re further afield, this is your invitation to sail over and take on one of the most unique offshore courses on the calendar.”
The race is open to IRC, cruising, multihull, and double-handed entries - with support for youth, mixed, corporate and all-female teams.
A five-year course for growth
The 2026 edition marks the first race under a bold new five-year strategy that aims to:
Grow participation to 50 boats annually
Introduce new access routes and encourage more regional participation
Build long-term partnerships with brands and federations
Further support diversity and inclusivity
The strategy reflects what D2M has always been about - community, endurance, and the thrill of racing offshore with a crew you trust.
And the message is clear: if you’ve ever thought about entering, now is the time.
A brand alignment that means something
The race also presents a unique opportunity for sponsors looking to align with adventure, purpose, and Gulf heritage. With multi-tier sponsorship options now open, D2M offers brand partners:
High-impact regional visibility across the UAE and Oman
A growing global presence in offshore and adventure media
Access to a values-driven, affluent audience of sailors, adventurers, and marine enthusiasts
Rich storytelling opportunities from a race full of human grit and unforgettable moments
“Our sponsors aren’t just putting their name on a flag,” said Worrall. “They’re backing a story. A challenge. A community that shows what the region’s sailing scene is capable of.”
What’s new for 2026
Entries now open via dubaitomuscatrace
Notice of Race live at
Early bird pricing available
New training initiatives under ‘Path to Offshore’
Real-time race tracking and media upgrades in the works
