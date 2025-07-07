Doctors Are Being Outpaced By AI-Powered Algorithms - Here's What It Means For Investors - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Avant Technologies Inc.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is partnering with cancer diagnostics firm Lunit to deliver customizable, AI-driven healthcare solutions on Azure.

“With Microsoft Azure, we are shaping an ecosystem that supports partners like Lunit in delivering scalable AI innovations,” said Naveen Valluri, General Manager, Health and Life Sciences Data and AI at Microsoft .“By combining our infrastructure with clinical-grade AI developed in close collaboration with leaders like Lunit , we're accelerating the development of intelligent, integrated solutions for radiology and beyond.”

The collaboration focuses on site-specific model tuning and workflow automation to enhance diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency. It marks another step in Microsoft's push to power real-world clinical AI adoption at scale.

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTH) recently closed its $708 million acquisition of Prospect Health , a large value-based care network with over 11,000 providers and 600,000 covered lives. The deal brings an integrated platform of clinics, health plans, a specialty pharmacy, and a licensed hospital into Astrana's growing national footprint.

“We are excited to welcome Prospect Health's physicians, providers, and team members to Astrana Health ,” said Brandon Sim, President and CEO of Astrana.“Together, we will further accelerate our mission to drive consistent, coordinated, high-quality patient outcomes at scale, ultimately driving greater value across the healthcare ecosystem.”

As a physician-centric, AI-powered organization, Astrana sees the acquisition as a way to scale its proactive, high-quality care model using proprietary tech and data infrastructure. The company expects Prospect to contribute $1.2 billion in annual revenue and generate $81 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) has partnered with MIT to launch Boltz-2, an open-source AI model designed to predict molecular binding affinity with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Boltz-2 outperforms industry benchmarks, delivering near–FEP-level precision at speeds up to 1000 times faster than traditional methods.

“Selecting the right molecules early is one of the most fundamental challenges in drug discovery, with implications for whether R&D programs succeed or fail,” said Najat Khan, Chief R&D Officer and Chief Commercial Officer at Recursion .“By predicting both molecular structure and binding affinity simultaneously with unprecedented speed and scale, Boltz-2 gives R&D teams a powerful tool to triage more effectively and focus resources on the most promising compounds. Collaborations like this, bridging academic innovation and industry application, play an important role in advancing the field and, ultimately, improving how we develop and deliver medicines for patients.”

Trained on over 5 million assay measurements and powered by Recursion's NVIDIA-accelerated BioHive-2 supercomputer, the model is expected to significantly accelerate in silico drug screening and small molecule discovery. This collaboration highlights Recursion's leadership in integrating large-scale machine learning with real-world drug development.

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDAI) has filed for FDA clearance of its DeepView® System, an AI-enabled device that predicts burn wound healing using multispectral imaging and proprietary algorithms.

“This FDA submission is a major milestone for Spectral AI and the DeepView System, representing a crucial step toward bringing this innovative diagnostic device to market in the United States,” said Dr. J. Michael DiMaio, MD, Chairman of the Board at Spectral AI .“It provides clinicians with an immediate, data-driven assessment tool designed to assist clinical decision-making and may significantly improve patient outcomes.”

Designed to support clinicians with same-day assessments, the platform aims to improve outcomes while reducing reliance on subjective evaluation. Supported by BARDA and classified as a Breakthrough Device, DeepView reflects the growing role of predictive AI in frontline medical diagnostics.

