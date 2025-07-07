From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The case, titled "Freedom Holding: Building an Ecosystem as a Path to Scale," explores the transformation of a small brokerage firm into a digital ecosystem that today unites finance, insurance, payment solutions, telecommunications, and everyday online services. The company's central platform, the Freedom SuperApp, allows users to manage both their finances and daily lives in a single digital space.

"If you don't give the customer everything in one place, they'll go somewhere more convenient. We weren't just building a product - we were building an environment where people enjoy living," said Timur Turlov, CEO of Freedom Holding. "The story of Freedom Holding is not just a success story - it's described as "a guide to survival and scaling in times of uncertainty."

Key themes explored in the study include:



Leading in the absence of formal rules

Building infrastructure from scratch

Growth through service integration

Strategic balance between competition and cooperation The role of mission and values in strategic decision-making

Today, Freedom Holding is considering multiple paths for future development - from strengthening its position in Kazakhstan to entering new markets in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

The case was developed jointly by Stanford faculty and representatives of Freedom Holding, and is already being used in Stanford's course on platform strategy and digital transformation in emerging markets.

"This is a moment of pride not only for our team, but for the entire region. We've proven that big ideas can be born outside of New York and London - in places like Almaty or Astana," Turlov said.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. is an international financial and technology group listed on the Nasdaq (ticker: FRHC). The company offers investment, banking, insurance, and digital services through its integrated platform, Freedom SuperApp. The group operates in 22 countries, including Kazakhstan, the United States, Cyprus, Poland, Spain, Uzbekistan, and Armenia. The Company's principal executive office is located in New York City. Freedom Holding Corp. is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

