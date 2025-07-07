From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
"If you don't give the customer everything in one place, they'll go somewhere more convenient. We weren't just building a product - we were building an environment where people enjoy living," said Timur Turlov, CEO of Freedom Holding. "The story of Freedom Holding is not just a success story - it's described as "a guide to survival and scaling in times of uncertainty."
Key themes explored in the study include:
-
Leading in the absence of formal rules
Building infrastructure from scratch
Growth through service integration
Strategic balance between competition and cooperation
The role of mission and values in strategic decision-making
Today, Freedom Holding is considering multiple paths for future development - from strengthening its position in Kazakhstan to entering new markets in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa.
The case was developed jointly by Stanford faculty and representatives of Freedom Holding, and is already being used in Stanford's course on platform strategy and digital transformation in emerging markets.
"This is a moment of pride not only for our team, but for the entire region. We've proven that big ideas can be born outside of New York and London - in places like Almaty or Astana," Turlov said.
About Freedom Holding Corp.
Freedom Holding Corp. is an international financial and technology group listed on the Nasdaq (ticker: FRHC). The company offers investment, banking, insurance, and digital services through its integrated platform, Freedom SuperApp. The group operates in 22 countries, including Kazakhstan, the United States, Cyprus, Poland, Spain, Uzbekistan, and Armenia. The Company's principal executive office is located in New York City. Freedom Holding Corp. is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Contact
Natalia Kharlashina
Freedom Holding Corp.
[email protected]
+77013641454
Photo -
SOURCE Freedom Holding
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment