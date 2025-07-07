Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Romania issues Code Red amid powerful heatwaves


2025-07-07 09:30:25
(MENAFN) Romania is bracing for extreme temperatures as a powerful heatwave hits large parts of the country, prompting the National Meteorological Administration to issue a Code Red warning from July 6 to July 8.

According to forecasts, daytime temperatures are expected to spike between 38°C and 41°C across 16 counties, including the capital, Bucharest. Even during the night, temperatures are predicted to remain above 21°C. The heat stress index (ITU) is projected to surpass 80 units, signaling a serious risk to public health.

Other parts of the country, including regions such as Banat, Transylvania, and Moldova, have been placed under Code Orange and Code Yellow alerts, where temperatures will range between 33°C and 39°C.

In addition to the heat warnings, a Code Yellow thunderstorm advisory has been issued for the Southern and Curvature Carpathians on July 6. Weather officials anticipate heavy rainfall, lightning, gusts of wind reaching up to 70 km/h, and isolated hailstorms.

As a precaution, the Health Ministry has launched emergency measures. Medical facilities have been instructed to increase staff availability, maintain adequate medicine supplies, and establish hydration stations in public areas. Food safety inspections will also be stepped up, especially in school camps and food service locations.

